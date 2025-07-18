NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Mercury as the top choice for modern business banking* in its latest review of platforms built for startups. This comes as early-stage companies continue to seek digital-first financial tools that streamline operations, reduce friction, and support long-term growth.

Best Business Banking Platform for Startups

Mercury - is the fintech more than 200K ambitious companies, including startups, trust with their finances

Modern Startups Demand Better Financial Infrastructure

Startups operate in fast-paced environments where traditional banking often falls short. The first financial relationship most founders establish is a business bank account. It becomes the system of record for cash flow and serves as the foundation for managing payroll, payments, vendor relationships, and capital. However, many business banking providers still rely on legacy systems that are difficult to navigate, slow to adapt, and poorly integrated with modern financial workflows.

The need for a responsive, digital-native solution is growing. Today's startups demand more control, real-time visibility, and streamlined processes from their financial infrastructure. Mercury addresses these needs by combining core banking* functions with purpose-built software that supports the daily realities of running a startup.

A Software-Led Approach to Business Banking

Mercury offers a " banking* stack " that combines checking and savings accounts through their partner banks, payment capabilities, and software tools into a single platform. This approach provides businesses with the flexibility to manage all aspects of financial operations from one dashboard.

The platform supports ACH and check payments, domestic and international wire transfers in over 40 currencies, and integrated bill pay. Users can generate and track invoices, manage recurring payments, and automate transfers between accounts. These features allow startups to maintain financial clarity without adding complexity or overhead.

Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank.*It partners with FDIC-insured institutions - Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust - to provide checking and savings account services. This structure allows deposits to be eligible for up to $5 million* in FDIC insurance through its partner banks and their sweep network program banks, while enabling Mercury to focus on product development and user experience.

Security, Scalability, and Team Management

As startups grow, their financial infrastructure must evolve to support more complex operations. Mercury enables this growth by combining secure banking with scalable tools for team collaboration and financial automation.

The platform supports multi-user access with customizable roles, allowing businesses to assign different levels of control across their teams. Administrators can define approval rules for transactions, set spending limits, and issue debit and credit cards to team members. Card access can also be restricted by role, including card-only permissions, to maintain oversight while enabling flexibility. Debit cards are issued through Mercury's partner banks.

Mercury also simplifies core financial workflows that are often time-consuming for early-stage teams. Businesses can pay bills directly from their account using integrated accounts payable automation, helping to improve precision and reduce manual tasks. The platform allows users to generate and track invoices, manage recurring expenses, and monitor payment status in one place.

Dedicated checking and savings accounts for operating expenses and payroll support better cash management, and expense tracking is streamlined with centralized visibility into bills, card transactions, employee spending, and incoming payments. These features reduce administrative burden and support accurate month-end closings.

Mercury integrates with leading accounting software such as QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite integration is available to subscribers of Mercury's advanced financial workflows, allowing startups to sync transactions and financial records automatically. This reduces manual entry, minimizes errors, and supports cleaner, faster financial reporting.

For early-stage businesses with lean teams, Mercury offers a centralized solution that addresses security, scalability, and operational clarity - turning banking* into a growth-ready system of record.

Adoption and Market Position

Since its founding in 2017, Mercury has grown to serve more than 200,000 companies across the technology, e-commerce, venture capital, and small business sectors. In 2024, the company reported over $500 million in annual revenue, $156 billion in transaction volume, and ten consecutive quarters of profitability on both an EBITDA and GAAP basis.

In March 2025, Mercury announced a $300 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from Spark Capital, Marathon, Coatue, CRV, and Andreessen Horowitz. The round valued the company at $3.5 billion and is expected to support continued product development and international expansion.

Mercury has also seen high satisfaction among users, with a reported Net Promoter Score of 75, significantly above the financial services industry average of 34. Its platform is now used by more than half of all Y Combinator cohorts.

Mercury has emerged as a leading business banking* platform for startups by combining essential banking services with financial software designed to improve operational efficiency. Its focus on product usability, automation, and scalability aligns with the priorities of modern startups seeking to replace manual processes with smart infrastructure.

To read the full review, visit Expert Consumers .

About Mercury: Mercury is the fintech ambitious companies use for banking* and credit cards.

*Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Checking and savings accounts are provided through our bank partners Choice Financial Group , Column N.A. , and Evolve Bank & Trust ; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Checking and savings account deposits may be held by sweep network banks, subject to the customer's agreement to applicable partner terms. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply. Learn more here .

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED