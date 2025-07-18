Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Drops New Album This Saturday
Kaya Jones Album
Live Online Launch Party Gives Fans BTS LookRemember how special he made you and never forget it, you're perfect the way He made you.” - Kaya Jones
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vocalist Kaya Jones , a Grammy winner and former Pussycat Doll, releases her latest album this weekend, combining inspirational lyrics with fresh takes on trademark styles fans already love.
The album, The Royal Collection, cements Kaya's transition from pop to faith-based music, a journey that began with her Grammy-winning collaboration with Jason Crabb. Longtime fans, however, will recognize Kaya's signature styles in many songs. The album features an electronic dance track, two rap collaborations, several upbeat pop numbers, and soulful prayers.
Kaya hopes both old and new fans will find the music uplifting in a world filled with negativity. Much of the album was written during a challenging season in her life. The scripturally-inspired lyrics helped to sustain her, and she hopes they will provide the same encouragement for others.
“The world is going through so much. I feel like a lot of people are going through depression and anxiety and a lot of pain,” she says.“I just want to remind them that they are loved and appreciated and special and perfectly made in the image of God. I don't think people are hearing that enough.”
The Royal Collection goes live Saturday, with a live online launch party celebrating the release at noon on several social media platforms. The livestream will pop up for Kaya's followers on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X. Fans can leave comments to interact during the event, which includes the stories behind the songs, special guests, and other surprises.
Fans should make sure they are following Kaya on socials to be certain they don't miss out. If they like what they hear, they can also check out her new podcast, Blessed, on her Shiloah streaming network.
To learn more about Kaya or learn where to connect with her on socials, visit kayajones
Kristin Yarbrough
Fortune Music Management
+1 813-297-1695
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment