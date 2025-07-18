Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Drops New Album This Saturday

Kaya Jones Album

Live Online Launch Party Gives Fans BTS Look

- Kaya Jones

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vocalist Kaya Jones , a Grammy winner and former Pussycat Doll, releases her latest album this weekend, combining inspirational lyrics with fresh takes on trademark styles fans already love.

The album, The Royal Collection, cements Kaya's transition from pop to faith-based music, a journey that began with her Grammy-winning collaboration with Jason Crabb. Longtime fans, however, will recognize Kaya's signature styles in many songs. The album features an electronic dance track, two rap collaborations, several upbeat pop numbers, and soulful prayers.

Kaya hopes both old and new fans will find the music uplifting in a world filled with negativity. Much of the album was written during a challenging season in her life. The scripturally-inspired lyrics helped to sustain her, and she hopes they will provide the same encouragement for others.

“The world is going through so much. I feel like a lot of people are going through depression and anxiety and a lot of pain,” she says.“I just want to remind them that they are loved and appreciated and special and perfectly made in the image of God. I don't think people are hearing that enough.”

The Royal Collection goes live Saturday, with a live online launch party celebrating the release at noon on several social media platforms. The livestream will pop up for Kaya's followers on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X. Fans can leave comments to interact during the event, which includes the stories behind the songs, special guests, and other surprises.

Fans should make sure they are following Kaya on socials to be certain they don't miss out. If they like what they hear, they can also check out her new podcast, Blessed, on her Shiloah streaming network.

To learn more about Kaya or learn where to connect with her on socials, visit kayajones



Kristin Yarbrough

Fortune Music Management

+1 813-297-1695

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.