JIADE, 22Nd Century, And Pepsico Dominate Retail Investor Buzz This Week Among Consumer Stocks: Here's Why

The S & P 500 Index hit a record high on Thursday, driven by positive market momentum and strong earnings results from companies such as PepsiCo and Taiwan Semiconductor.

Better-than-expected retail sales and optimism surrounding a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September have propelled retail chatter on Stocktwits on these three major consumer and retail stocks over the last week.

1. JIADE (JDZG): JIADE's message count surged 19,700% this week, with retail sentiment trending in the 'extremely bullish' territory and chatter at 'extremely high' levels, according to Stocktwits data.

JDZG sentiment and message volume July 18, 2025, as of 7:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

There was no immediate news on the company, but users on Stocktwits are expecting a positive momentum. JIADE's shares were down marginally in premarket trading at $3.50.

2. 22nd Century Group (XXII): 22nd Century Group's shares were down over 9% in Friday's pre-market session, but retail chatter saw a 6,000% jump in the last seven days. The stock had closed 7% higher on Thursday.

The company said on Thursday it has partnered with several tobacco brands to broaden the reach and visibility of its VLN reduced nicotine cigarettes, which contain 95% less nicotine than traditional products.

This strategic initiative is part of offering a clinically validated tool to lower smoking rates and related health risks, and comes at a time when the FDA has proposed a nicotine cap for cigarettes.

Retail sentiment on 22nd Century Group was 'extremely bullish,' and message volume was at 'extremely high' levels on Friday.

XXII sentiment and message volume July 18, 2025, as of 7:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

3. PepsiCo (PEP): PepsiCo, which reported a second-quarter results beat and forecast a smaller decline in annual core profit on Thursday, saw a 1,400% surge in message count on Stocktwits.

PepsiCo's shares were marginally down in premarket trading after having closed 7.5% higher on Thursday. Retail sentiment on the stock was in the 'bullish' territory with chatter at 'extremely high' levels, according to Stocktwits data.

PEP sentiment and message volume July 18, 2025, as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The soda and snacks giant said on Thursday it has decided to get away from artificial colors in its major brands, such as Lay's and Tostitos, by the year, and joined several packaged goods companies in the removal of synthetic dyes after Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined plans to eliminate six petroleum-based food dyes by 2026.

A bullish Stocktwits user has expressed optimism on the shares' near-term prospects.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.