Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry Holds Deposit Auction To Improve Budget Efficiency
The auction involved placing funds from the treasury account, denominated in the national currency, as deposits in local banks.
The Ministry noted that a total of 500 million manat ($294.1 million) from the treasury account was placed as deposits for a 28-day period in three of the country's five largest banks. These banks were selected based on their level of capitalization and total assets.
The funds were placed at an average weighted interest rate of 7.25 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment