Metalero Mining Announces $600,000 Private Placement To Advance Benson Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) (the "Company" or "Metalero") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $600,000.

The financing will consist of 5,000,000 units priced at $0.12 per unit, with each unit comprising one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 for the first year from the date of issuance, and $0.35 for the second year.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance exploration at the Company's flagship Benson Project in central British Columbia, including follow-up work based on recently completed soil sampling and ground geophysical surveys. Funds will also be allocated to general working capital.

President and CEO, Rob L'Heureux, commented:

"This financing will allow us to build on the momentum of our Spring 2025 field program and position us for a robust Q4 exploration season. With assays pending and strong copper-gold potential at Benson, we're excited to continue unlocking value for our shareholders."

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Benson Project Background

The Benson Project lies close to infrastructure and is traversed by Highway 26 and an extensive network of logging roads allowing for ready access to all parts of the Property and capital-efficient exploration. The large land package covers 5 different target areas identified by recent Artificial-Intelligence (" AI ") work by Geoscience BC (Mitchinson et al., Geoscience BC Report 2022-07). This AI study incorporated a wide variety of historical datasets including geophysics, geology, sampling information, and drilling data (where present) to identify high potential ("porphyry-like") anomalies with similarities to known porphyry deposits elsewhere in the belt. Limited historical exploration at Benson has identified numerous gold and copper surface geochemical anomalies while modest (historical) drill programs have intersected skarn and epithermal gold and silver mineralization, which are both intrusive-related styles of mineralization and are commonly associated with porphyry systems.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company based in Edmonton. Metalero has completed a restructuring which included a management change and new project focus, making its drill-ready gold assets in Nevada available for sale or option.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rob L'Heureux"

Rob L'Heureux, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: ...

Phone: +1.780.916.5482

