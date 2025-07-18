President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Nursery-Kindergarten No. 1 In Aghdam City
The construction of the nursery-kindergarten was carried out under the framework of the“First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.” Construction began in February of the previous year.
In February of this year, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the progress of the construction.
The preschool facility is fully equipped to ensure children's comfort and to support high-quality education and upbringing. The building includes playrooms, bedrooms, as well as music, dance, and sports halls.
Alongside the resettlement of the population in the liberated territories, consistent efforts are being made to construct preschool educational institutions. Such projects are an integral part of the restoration and reconstruction efforts in these areas and carry significant importance.
