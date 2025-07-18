Uzbekistan, Mongolia Set Clear Goals To Bolster Agriculture And Food Sectors By 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Uzbekistan has issued a comprehensive decree aimed at significantly enhancing cooperation with Mongolia in the agricultural and food sectors for 2025 - 2026 Trend reports

This important step follows the successful state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Mongolia on June 24 and 25 2025 during which both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral relations and expand economic and trade ties

One of the key objectives outlined in the decree is the importation of 100,000 heads of small ruminants from Mongolia to Uzbekistan with the ambitious goal of increasing their population to 1 million by the end of 2029 through advanced selective breeding and adaptation programs The decree further provides for the establishment and development of wool and cashmere processing industries alongside the production of finished textile goods

In addition, the decree sets a target to increase exports of fruits vegetables and food products to Mongolia tenfold with continuous annual growth This is complemented by initiatives to facilitate the exchange of expertise and improve the qualifications of agricultural specialists in both countries thus fostering knowledge sharing and technological advancement

To support entrepreneurs engaged in livestock import the Uzbek government will compensate 50 percent of the costs related to air transportation Furthermore a deferred payment scheme for value-added tax will be implemented without interest or the need for payment guarantees International financial institutions will provide concessional loans under favorable conditions including collateral requirements capped at 50 percent to facilitate investment in this sector

Regional authorities are tasked with identifying and supporting entrepreneurs with adequate feed bases veterinary services and infrastructure to successfully breed livestock Imported animals will be allocated pasture lands in several regions with the condition that enterprises importing at least 1,000 heads actively engage in selective breeding and cultivate specialized forage crops to ensure sustainability and productivity

To further boost export opportunities fairs branded as Products of Uzbekistan will be organized in major Mongolian trade centers alongside the establishment of Uzbek-Mongolian trade houses and the creation of permanent trading platforms in Ulaanbaatar This will enable Uzbek producers to access new markets and strengthen trade relations

In the textile industry a centralized import of fine wool and cashmere from Mongolia is planned for processing in Uzbek factories where production of blended yarns and fabrics will be developed as part of an experimental project Specialist training programs and the establishment of processing enterprises are also foreseen to build local capacity and expertise

The agro-industrial sector will provide additional support by supplying frost-resistant fruit seedlings and advanced drip irrigation technologies to Mongolia Furthermore joint educational programs between Uzbek and Mongolian universities will be launched to foster collaboration and enhance human capital in the agricultural field

Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev has been appointed to oversee the implementation of the decree while ministers of agriculture committee heads and agency directors have been assigned personal responsibility for specific tasks to ensure effective coordination and execution

This decree clearly demonstrates the strong commitment of Uzbekistan and Mongolia to deepen their strategic partnership enhance economic cooperation and promote sustainable development in their agricultural and food sectors over the long term

Meanwhile, in June 2024 Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh made his first state visit to Uzbekistan This was followed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Ulaanbaatar in the summer of 2025 During these high-level exchanges a total of 20 bilateral agreements were signed covering a broad range of areas including transport healthcare agriculture education environment trade and investment These agreements laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation In June 2025 the two countries signed a Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership setting the stage for a new chapter of regular and fruitful collaboration between Uzbekistan and Mongolia