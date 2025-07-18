Saiyaara Review: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Shine In This Soulful Romance

Director Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara was released in theatres on Friday and has been receiving great reviews since. The movie is a heartfelt love story centered on emotions and romance.

After a long time, a film has hit theaters that is truly touching the hearts of audiences - a vibrant love story that breaks away from the usual formula. The film is Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. With this movie, Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda make their debut in Bollywood.

Saiyaara is a musical love story that weaves together themes of romance, ambition, and a deep passion for music. The film has been produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, with Akshay Vidhani as the producer. Its soulful soundtrack features music by Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi, Arsalan Nizami, Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon, and Vishal Mishra.

Drector Mohit Suri makes a comeback with the film Saiyaara, which is already being considered special. Why special? Because at a time when action-packed films dominate the big screen, Saiyaara brings a refreshing love story to the audience.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of two fresh faces - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara tells the story of a young man whose entire life revolves around music. He is so passionate about it that he's even willing to fight for it. In the midst of his journey, he meets a girl who is deeply principled and has a strong passion for writing.

As they begin working together, a bond forms between them. Eventually, they fall in love. But just when their relationship seems to be flourishing, an unexpected turn changes everything. From this point, their chemistry evolves and reaches a deeper, more intense level.

The film's story is rich with themes of longing, love, emotion, trust, and the highs and lows of artistic pursuit.

How is the performance of the starcast of the movie Saiyyara

The film Saiyyara features a cast of fresh faces. First, let's talk about Ahaan Pandey, who is the nephew of Chunky Pandey. Ahaan has delivered an impressive performance in his debut film. Watching him on screen, it's hard to believe that this is his first film. He has handled dialogue delivery, emotional scenes, and action sequences with full intensity.

This is also Aneet Padda's first film, and she, too, has portrayed his character brilliantly.

Saiyaara is a Mind Blowing movie, it's such a great love story movie which wasn't made in the last 15 yearsthe story of this movie is amazing,background music is outstanding and direction of the movie is excellent#Saiyaara movie will be a huge blockbusterI give it ⭐⭐⭐⭐

#Saiyaara over 16k+ tickets per hour is unheard for newcomers. Established superstars films struggle to fetch such numbers This film is a case study for the Indian films

In addition to the lead pair, the film also features Varun Badola and Shaan R. Grover, who add depth to the storyline.

Film critic Kuldeep Gadhvi described Saiyyara as“completely value for money,” praising it for keeping the audience engaged from start to finish.