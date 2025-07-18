Kerala: DGE Report Exposes Glaring Lapses, Slams Headmaster, Officials After Student's Death At School In Kollam
KOLLAM: Gross negligence has been confirmed in the tragic death of Mithun, a student of Thevalakkara School, who died from electrocution. The Directorate of General Education (DGE) has submitted its final report, stating multiple safety lapses and a failure to follow established protocols.
According to the report, the school failed to implement essential safety measures. The headmaster has been specifically named for negligence, with the report stating that a dangerously low-hanging power line had been left unattended for years. Despite the known hazard, no corrective action was taken.
Unauthorized Construction
The investigation has revealed serious lapses not only by the school administration but also by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the local panchayat. Unauthorized construction of a shed directly beneath the high-risk power line was allowed, with building permission reportedly obtained through illegal means. Shockingly, the school was issued a fitness certificate earlier this year without a proper inspection, further underscoring institutional oversight failures.
As a result, disciplinary action is expected against the headmaster and others implicated in the report.
Mithun's body is currently being kept at the hospital mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his mother, Suja, who is expected to return from Turkey tomorrow morning. Funeral arrangements will be made following her arrival.
Heightened Security
In response to the incident, several organizations have planned protests today, demanding accountability from the school authorities and KSEB. The school premises and surrounding areas have been placed under heightened police security amid fears of possible unrest.
