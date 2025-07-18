BJP Leader Flags Missing Sonia-Rahul Gandhi Pictures In Telangana Govt Ads, Says, 'Sign Of New Era In Cong'
The advertisement carries pictures of only the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
As the pictures of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were missing, BJP's national spokesman Ajay Alok wondered if this is a sign of a new era for Congress.
“For the first time, an advertisement of a Congress government, that too on“caste census”, lacks the pictures of“Rajmata and Yuvaraj”. Is this a sign of a new era for Congress???“Gandhi-free Congress” – this idea will enthuse Congress workers,” the BJP leader posted on the social media platform X.
The BJP spokesman's post drew a strong reaction from the Congress supporters. One of them posted an advertisement for the Manipur government and wrote that 'the superhero isn't shown up'.
Others raised an objection to the language used by the BJP spokesperson in his post. A social media user told him that his ideology spews poison.
With his post drawing the backlash, Ajay Alok wrote:“Got a bit too excited. A shower of abuses is pouring in.”
The advertisements released by the government of Telangana were published on Friday in Hindi newspapers in Bihar, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October-November.
Through these advertisements, the Congress government of Telangana tried to highlight the measures taken for social justice in the state.
The state government, which conducted a caste census early this year, has also decided to increase the reservation for Backward Classes from 23 per cent to 42 per cent.
The Telangana Assembly passed two Bills in March to increase the BC quota in education, employment and local bodies. The Bills were sent to the Centre for Presidential assent.
With the Centre yet to give its approval, the Cabinet last week decided to issue an ordinance to increase the BC reservation to 42 per cent in the ensuing local body elections.
