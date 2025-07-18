Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Emerges As Quiet Power In Global Tax Policy

2025-07-18 01:05:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's tax system has evolved from a post-Soviet structure into a modern, flexible, and innovation-oriented institution. What began as a reform imperative has matured into a platform for international leadership. The clearest proof of this shift came with Azerbaijan's 2024–2025 presidency of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA), a role that not only recognized the country's achievements in fiscal policy but also positioned it as a standard-setter for others.

MENAFN18072025000195011045ID1109816940

