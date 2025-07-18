Azerbaijan Emerges As Quiet Power In Global Tax Policy

Azerbaijan's tax system has evolved from a post-Soviet structure into a modern, flexible, and innovation-oriented institution. What began as a reform imperative has matured into a platform for international leadership. The clearest proof of this shift came with Azerbaijan's 2024–2025 presidency of the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA), a role that not only recognized the country's achievements in fiscal policy but also positioned it as a standard-setter for others.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%