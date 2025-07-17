Miningnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Featured In Article Highlighting Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex As Rare Earth Supply Chain Game-Changer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) an $18.4 million grant to accelerate its RapidSX(TM) rare-earth separation technology at the Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex (“SMC”), underscoring a decisive shift toward reshoring critical minerals production. With China currently controlling roughly 80% of global rare-earth refining, the SMC project (aided by Louisiana's $15 million incentive package) aims to produce 2,000 tonnes of rare-earth oxides annually by late 2024 and expand to 7,500 tonnes by 2027. The facility's efficient RapidSX(TM) process delivers heavy rare-earth elements in days from a smaller footprint, directly challenging Chinese dominance and bolstering U.S. supply chain resilience.

Beyond its industrial promise, the SMC is a geopolitical game-changer as it's strategically positioned at England Airpark near Gulf Coast ports. It not only strengthens critical defense supply chains, powering everything from F35 engines to precision-guided weapons, but also delivers economic dividends by creating 100 direct jobs and nearly 300 ancillary roles in central Louisiana. For investors, this marks a rare alignment of federal, state, and military backing behind a domestic rare-earth venture.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA (“Bokan”).

Ucore is listed on the TSX.V under the trading symbol UCU and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX(R) Best Market under the ticker symbol UURAF .

For further information, please visit .

