Daryl And Irwin Simon Host Fourth Fork It Alzheimer's Event In Bridgehampton To Support The Fork It Fund, In Partnership With The Alzheimer's Association

Founded in 2019, the Fork It Fund has raised $4 million to fund Alzheimer's prevention research and helped raise critical awareness of a disease that affects more than 7 million Americans, including 426,500 in the state of New York. In addition, nearly 12 million family members and friends serve as unpaid caregivers, including 656,000 caregivers in New York state alone.

The evening kicked off with a sunset cocktail hour under the tent with drinks courtesy of Montaukila, Montauk Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Distillery, LinkUp Rum Punch, Cruisies and Palm Bay International Wine. Guests enjoyed a wide array of summer food stations, including The Lobster Roll and Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, with ingredients from local purveyors. Décor was provided by Audrey in the Garden, and landscape enhancements were provided by Hampton Yards, setting the scene for a summer party atmosphere. DJ M.O.S. provided the perfect soundtrack for an evening of dancing and gathering for a meaningful cause.

The evening also featured a video by Fork It-funded researcher Dr. Arthur Toga of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California who shared that the Fork It Fund's recent support of the Global Alzheimer's Association Interactive Network (GAAIN ) is helping make data more accessible and usable across the global research community which is essential for accelerating discoveries and improving outcomes.

"What started as a grassroots event has grown into something truly powerful, and it's all because of this amazing community," said Daryl Simon "Since we kicked off Fork It, we have raised more than $4 million to fund cutting-edge prevention research. Across the country, we continue to support brilliant scientists changing the landscape and making huge advancements in the field."

"The momentum behind Fork It Alzheimer's is truly inspiring. Events like this not only raise critical funds for prevention research, but they also bring together a community committed to changing the future of Alzheimer's and dementia," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "The generosity and passion are helping accelerate scientific breakthroughs and ensuring more families facing this disease have the support they need."

Underlining the event's purpose, NYC Chapter Junior Board member, Brian Peikin shared his family's story following his mother's diagnosis at age 53 to highlight the impact of the disease on their family. Peikin explained he has two of his favorite quotes tattooed on his arm, surrounding a portrait of his mom The first reads, "Life is 10 percent what happens to us and 90 percent how we deal with it." and the second is a quote from Winnie the Pooh: "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Following Peikin's remarks Next Gen Committee member, Trevor Simon, hosted a lively Fund-A-Need live campaign, successfully rallying more than $100,000 in additional support for the cause.

The event's Presenting Sponsor, Rolex Watch USA, was joined by Bounty Supporter, Jefferies, as well as additional sponsors, including Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, Tilray Brands, Hampton Yards, Double Diamond Group, Bank of America, The Simon Family, Tasha and Peter Genatt, Pam and Stuart Rothenberg, and Lauren Schor Geller and Martin Geller.

For more information about Fork It Alzheimer's, visit givesmar

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz or call 800.272.3900.

