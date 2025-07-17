Advancing Preventive Vascular Inflammation In The South With Smartvascular Dxtm Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningStar Laboratories, LLC ., (“MSL” or“the Company”), a leading developer of precision diagnostic tests that address unmet clinical needs, is proud to announce the expansion of the SmartVascular Dx TM test (formally known as the PULSTM Cardiac Test) into southern states.

We are excited to announce that we are now officially included in the Medicare fee schedule, which allows us to offer our national medical coverage. Furthermore, our strategic partnerships with Buckeye Health Plan and America's Choice Provider Network have enabled significant expansion, ensuring that our groundbreaking test is accessible to patients across the entire region.

The SmartVascular Dx test plays a vital role in the early identification of endothelial inflammation-a key indicator of vascular risk. With rates of vascular disease climbing in the southern population, this innovative tool empowers healthcare providers to proactively manage risk factors, paving the way for better health outcomes.

“We are excited to provide physicians in the South with a powerful tool to help them identify and manage vascular risks early on,” said Brennan Burns, Vice President of Policy & Payor Relations .“By incorporating the SmartVascular Dx test into their clinical offerings, providers can play a critical role in driving down the prevalence of vascular diseases in the region.”

We invite physicians across the southern states to reach out to MorningStar Laboratories to learn more about how they can implement the SmartVascular Dx test in their practice and contribute to advancing preventive cardiology in their communities.

For additional information, inquiries, and implementation details, please contact MorningStar Laboratories directly or call us at 866.299.8998.

About MorningStar Laboratories

MorningStar Laboratories (“MSL”) is a specialty diagnostics development clinical laboratory company that develops, performs, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. MSL's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging, and a patented algorithm to address the most challenging clinical problems related to endothelial and vascular inflammatory issues. Morningstar Laboratories, a subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit MorningStar Laboratories at , Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn .

