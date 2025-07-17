Market Veep Announces Marketing Exhibition At FABTECH 2025, Booth #A3289

Leading B2B Agency Market Veep to Share Growth Strategies at FABTECH 2025

BOSTON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep is excited to announce its participation in FABTECH 2025, North America's largest event for metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing. Taking place September 8-11, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, the event will bring together professionals from across the manufacturing industry.

Market Veep will be located at Booth #A3289, where they will showcase their marketing and sales solutions designed to drive growth and improve business outcomes for manufacturers.

"We're thrilled to meet manufacturers at FABTECH and talk about the challenges holding back their growth," said Jennelle McGrath, CEO of Market Veep. "We've helped countless companies just like theirs overcome these obstacles - from filling their sales pipelines to standing out in competitive markets. We're excited to share the strategies that have already delivered real, measurable results for others in their space and can help them grow faster, stronger, and smarter."

Market Veep has a strong history of helping manufacturers achieve measurable success through marketing strategies that drive growth. The team has deep experience in sectors such as:



3D & Additive Manufacturing

Chemical Manufacturing

Finishing & Plating

Job Shops

Materials Handling

OEMs

Tube & Pipe Fabrication Welding Manufacturing

Their expertise is backed by strong industry affiliations and memberships, Jennelle currently serves on the board of PMA, New England District. In addition Market Veep is a member of::



PMA (Precision Metalforming Association)

SME (Society of Manufacturing Engineers)

AWS (American Welding Society)

FMA (Fabricators and Manufacturers Association)

AMPD (Association of Metals Processors and Distributors)

TPA (Tube & Pipe Association, International)

CCAI (Chemical Coaters Association International) WiM (Women in Manufacturing)

These associations reflect Market Veep's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and best practices, ensuring they offer the most relevant and impactful marketing strategies for their manufacturing clients.

Additionally, Market Veep differentiates itself through a strong focus on data-driven marketing. By leveraging advanced analytics and industry insights, their team develops strategies that are based on real performance metrics, ensuring each marketing initiative is optimized for measurable results and sustained growth. Their services include:



Content Marketing

Email Marketing

Facebook & Instagram Ads

Graphic Design

Google Ads

Linkedin Ads

Marketing Automation

Marketing Strategy

Marketing Reporting

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Social Media Marketing

Trade Show Marketing

Webinar Marketing View All Services

McGrath will be available for meetings during FABTECH to help attendees identify key opportunities to grow their business and get a fresh perspective on what's working in today's market.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jennelle McGrath during FABTECH, visit link .

For more information about FABTECH and to register, visit .

For more information about Market Veep and their services, visit Booth #A3289 or online at .

About Market Veep

Market Veep is a two-time INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot-accredited, and diamond-certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

About FABTECH

FABTECH is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The preeminent event provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find solutions to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH is made possible by its five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society , the Chemical Coaters Association International , the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International , the Precision Metalforming Association , and SME . Read more about FABTECH's event partners here .

