Von Miller Joins Washington Commanders In Surprise NFL Shake-Up, What Does This Mean For Their Super Bowl Push?

Von Miller, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most decorated pass rushers in NFL history, is set to join the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal. The 36-year-old linebacker confirmed the move via social media, marking the next chapter in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Miller's signing is expected to bring veteran leadership and championship pedigree into a Washington defense that is already gearing up for a title run. The Commanders are coming off a resurgent 2024 season where they went 12-5 and notched their first playoff victory in nearly two decades. With their eyes now fixed firmly on the Super Bowl, Miller's arrival couldn't be more timely.

The need for a top-tier edge rusher was amplified after Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team with 10 sacks last season, left for Dallas in free agency. Washington had already made moves to fill that void, adding Deatrich Wise, Javon Kinlaw, and Jacob Martin to their front line. But Miller's signing is the headline move, a statement of intent from a franchise aiming for postseason glory.

Over his 15-year NFL career, Miller has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and been named a first-team All-Pro three times. With 129.5 career sacks, he ranks 16th on the NFL's all-time sack leaderboard. His postseason heroics include a Super Bowl 50 MVP award with the Denver Broncos and another title with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Miller played in 13 games and posted six sacks and 17 tackles. Despite missing four games due to a suspension linked to the NFL's personal conduct policy, he returned strong in the latter half of the year, helping Buffalo on its playoff run with consistent quarterback pressure.

For Washington, Miller's experience in high-pressure situations is expected to be invaluable. At 36, he's not the same force of nature he once was, but his football IQ, leadership, and timing remain elite. He joins a defense looking to evolve into one of the league's best and a locker room that's suddenly rising with belief.

The Commanders' front office also made it clear that this is a team in win-now mode. And Von Miller, with a legacy built on clutch performances and postseason grit, fits that vision perfectly.