Ras Al Khaimah Sees 17.6% Rise In New Business Licences In First Half Of 2025

Ras Al Khaimah has recorded a significant increase in new business activity this year. According to a recent report from the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ras Al Khaimah, the emirate witnessed a 17.6 per cent growth in the number of new business licences issued during the first half of 2025.

In total, 1,219 new licences were issued between January and June, compared to 1,037 licences during the same period in 2024.

Industrial licences lead the growth

The report highlighted that industrial licences saw the highest growth, jumping by approximately 111 per cent. This was followed by professional licences, which increased by 20 per cent, and commercial licences, which rose by 12.6 per cent.

Wholesale and retail dominate

In terms of sectors, the wholesale and retail trade sector accounted for the largest share of new licences, making up 44.4 per cent of the total.

The construction sector came second with 18 per cent, followed by the accommodation and food services sector at 13.2 per cent, and the manufacturing sector at 11.1 per cent. Other service activities accounted for 8.6 per cent of the new licences.

Capital investment sees steady growth

The total registered capital of new businesses in the emirate also rose by 7.5 per cent in the first half of the year.

The capital invested in industrial licences saw a major increase, growing by 7.6 times compared to the same period in 2024. The professional licenses' capital rose by 24.7 per cent.

Among Ras Al Khaimah's areas, Al Dhait recorded the highest share of new licences, accounting for 8.7 per cent of the total, followed by Al Nakheel at 8.4 per cent, and both Al Qusaidat and Julphar, each at 7.7 per cent.

When measuring the number of new licences compared to existing active licences, Khalifa bin Zayed City ranked first, with 18.9 per cent new licences. Dahan followed with 13.4 per cent, and Al Ghail came in third at 9.1 per cent.

In terms of attracting new investments, Al Jazirah Al Hamra led the way, capturing nearly one-third of the total registered capital of new licences. Al Dhait followed with 13 per cent, while Al Ghail attracted 8.5 per cent of the new capital.

Commenting on the report, Amina Qahtan, Director of the Commercial Affairs Department at Ras Al Khaimah DED, said the figures reflect a dynamic and growing economy in the emirate.

“This growth is the result of strategic directives from our leadership, aimed at creating a flexible and investor-friendly environment,” she said.“We have introduced a wide range of incentives and streamlined procedures to attract more businesses to Ras Al Khaimah.”