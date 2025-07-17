BTC Crosses $123,000 As Favorable US Regulatory Framework Is Debated
Crypto-related stocks and ETFs also saw gains. Shares of Coinbase rose 1%, Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 2.6%, and crypto mining firm Mara Holdings jumped 6.3%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs listed in Hong Kong reached new record highs, including those from China AMC, Bosera, and...
Read More>>
