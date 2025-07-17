LOTTO Signs 14-Year-Old Soccer Star Loradana Paletta Of Syosset, N.Y. To Brand's First U.S. Amateur NIL Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm honored to be the first NIL partner for such an iconic soccer brand like LOTTO," said Loradana Paletta. "As I continue to develop my game, having gear I trust makes a huge difference-LOTTO's Solista and Stadio cleats give me confidence and comfort every time I step on the field. I'm excited to help grow the brand in the U.S. alongside amazing athletes like Sofia, Kellyn, Tim, and Stu. Off the field, I also love LOTTO's lifestyle pieces-especially the Brasil Select shoes and their unique, stylish apparel. Everything I wear from LOTTO stands out and lets me express who I am, and I am so excited to be their partner."

LOTTO, premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear. The brand has a long and storied history in soccer and tennis, and recently expanded into pickleball. In 2023, LOTTO launched a partnership with DICK's Sporting Goods to serve as the U.S. anchor retail partner for LOTTO's soccer and racquet sport products.

"LOTTO has a great fifty-plus year heritage in soccer and adding Loradana as our first NIL partner in the U.S. is the latest example of our dedication to the future of the sport and our continued growth in market as the country's soccer participation and interest is skyrocketing," said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Athletic Verticals, at WHP Global, which owns the LOTTO brand. "At only 14 years-old, Loradana Paletta is everything LOTTO stands for. Fearless, authentic, and driven by passion. She's a dynamic leader on the pitch and rewriting the story for young female athletes in this country, and we're proud to be a part of that. Her energy and attitude mirror our DNA, and she's already leading the next generation by example."

Paletta, a standout midfielder has been turning heads for her role on the U.S. Soccer Under-16 Girls National Team where her 19 teammates were born in 2009, while she is 14 years-old, born in 2011.

Former MLS MVP and LOTTO's first-ever Head of Talent for U.S. soccer, Mike Magee, played a key role in bringing the partnership to life.

About LOTTO

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading brand management platform founded in 2019 to acquire and grow consumer brands. Its portfolio includes 12+ powerful brands across fashion, sports, and hardgoods, generating over $7 billion in annual retail sales across 80+ countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators and drives strategic value through proprietary initiatives, including an internal AI Taskforce. For brand news and updates, follow WHP Global on Instagram and LinkedIn .

