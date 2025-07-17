Dr. K. A. Paul's Open Letter Thanking All Those Who Have Prayed And Helped The Mission To Save Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya's Execution, Which Is Postponed Today In Sana'a, Yemen Central Prison, Originally Scheduled For July 16, 2025

Dr. K.A. Paul - the world's most popular evangelist, humanitarian leader, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee. (PRNewsfoto/Global Peace Initiative)

Dr. K. A. Paul

President – Global Peace Initiative

International Humanitarian

NEW YORK and ISTANBUL, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sincere Thanks to the Honorable Family of the Deceased Victim Mr. Mahdi

Subject: Humble Appeal for Clemency and Humanitarian Consideration in the Case of Indian Nurse Ms. Nimisha Priya

Greetings of peace from India.

I, Dr. K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative, write to you today not merely as a citizen of India, but as a humble servant of peace, reconciliation, and global harmony. With deep humility and pain, I reach out to each one of you regarding the impending execution of Ms. Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse who was convicted for the killing of a Yemeni national Mr. Mahdi in tragic and complex circumstances.

Let me begin by making it unequivocally clear:

I do not condone or justify the act Nimisha Priya committed. Taking a human life is an unpardonable transgression under law and before God. The pain, suffering, and irreparable loss suffered by the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen are beyond words. We deeply mourn with them, and I, along with our network of global peace and interfaith partners, express our sincere and heartfelt apologies.

This incident, as has emerged, involves extraordinary personal abuse, isolation, and desperation. While justice must take its course, mercy too is a divine virtue recognized in the Word of God. As the Holy Scriptures teach us, "But if the guilty repents and reforms, God forgives in the Most Merciful" way. Jesus said, "Let the one who is without sin cast the first stone" (John 8:7).

I write today with a prayerful plea for compassion, not as a justification for wrongdoing but as a call for a higher justice rooted in forgiveness and healing. On behalf of our Indian and international peace partners:

We thank everybody involved in delaying the execution of Nimisha Priya's execution today and respectfully request clemency or commutation of the death sentence of Ms. Nimisha Priya.We, Global Peace Initiative, pledge, in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and Indian diaspora, a humanitarian compensation of USD 1 million to the bereaved family - not to erase their grief, but to express our remorse and respect.We appeal for restorative justice and reconciliation, allowing Ms. Priya to atone, live, and serve society through peaceful means, as she is serving now in Sana'a Central Prison in Yemen.We offer to work with the Sana'a and Yemeni Government to support healthcare infrastructure and relief programs for the people of Yemen, especially affected women and children.

This is not a matter of politics.

I also thank the victim's family and Houthi Leaders and everyone who is helping my mission to release Priya.



The Supreme Court of Yemen to consider the legal and humanitarian grounds of clemency.

The victim's family to find it in their hearts to consider forgiveness - not forgetting their loss, but transcending it in faith. Faith leaders across Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Judaism - to stand united in compassion and reconciliation to pray for Nimisha Priya, whose mother is in Sana'a, Yemen praying for her daughter to be released.

Time is of the essence. We know that the execution is delayed today, July 16, 2025. Let us all pray and hope the victim's family will pardon Yemeni prisoner Indian nurse Nimisha Priya.

Let us make history by choosing mercy over vengeance, life over death, and peace over division. Let Yemen become a beacon of peace and spiritual greatness to the world in this moment.

May God bless the people of Yemen, the grieving family, the leaders of all faiths, and may He guide us all toward justice with mercy.



With much prayers and a heavy heart,

Yours for Peace & Justice,

Dr. K. A. Paul

President – Global Peace Initiative

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 346 812 6546

