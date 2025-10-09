IND Vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: India Stumble As South Africa Seal Win By 3 Wickets In Vizag

Team India suffered their first loss of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 with a defeat against South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lost by three wickets to the Proteas, ending their hopes of an unbeaten run in the tournament.

After posting a total of 251 on the board, thanks to Richa Ghosh's valiant 94-run innings, Team India failed to defend the total as South Africa chased down the 252-run target with seven balls to spare. Nadine de Klerk was the star performer for South Africa as her unbeaten knock of 84 off 54 balls, including a winning six, sealed the victory for her side. Opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt led the Proteas run chase earlier with an innings of 70 off 111 balls. Middle-order batter, Chloe Tryon, also contributed with a crucial knock of 49 off 66 balls.

South Africa win the match by 3 wickets.#TeamIndia fought hard and will look to bounce back in the next match Scorecard ▶️ #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvSA twitter/78VvDF1g2I

- BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 9, 2025

For Team India, Sneh Rana (2/47) and Kranti Gaud (2/59) picked two wickets each, while Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, and Deepit Sharma picked a wicket each.

India Bowlers Fail to Capitalize on Early Breakthroughs

Team India's shambolic batting display was eventually rescued by Richa Ghosh, and bowlers put South Africa on the back foot early in their run chase, with their batting collapsing to 58/4 in 14.1 overs. Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, and Deepti Sharma set the tone for the hosts with early breakthroughs. Shree Charani chipped in to further reduce the Proteas to 81/5, shifting the momentum entirely in favour of the Women in Blue.

Tazmin Brits falls for her first duck in WODIs and it took something special from Kranti Gaud to make it happen. Catch the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/Y5uJ8s1CXs

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

Another one bites the dust! Deepti Sharma with the breakthrough, South Africa are 4 down the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/VYvsI0yR1V

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

However, skipper Laura Wolvaardt's resilience and determination began to steady the innings, as she built a crucial 61-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Chloe Tryon before she was dismissed by Gaud at 142/6. It appeared that India had regained control of the match at that stage, but the partnership between Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk reignited South Africa's chase, as the duo combined composure with calculated aggression to chip away at the target.

The more Tryon and de Klerk built the partnership, the pressure began to shift back onto India. The hosts received a little relief when Sneh Rana dismissed Chloe Tryon at 211/7, ending the momentum-changing 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

What a review Sneh Rana traps Chloe Tryon LBW and breaks the partnership #TeamIndia pick up their 7️⃣th wicketUpdates ▶️ #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvSA | @SnehRana15 twitter/pVWU6Ev4j2

- BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 9, 2025

Though Tryon was dismissed, South Africa were in the game as Nadine de Klerk continued her onslaught with fearless stroke play, keeping the required run rate in check. de Klerk was the only hope for the Proteas as she single-handedly held the innings together in the lower order to guide South Africa steadily toward the target.

The Over That Took Game Away from India

India and South Africa were both in the game as the Proteas needed 41 off 24 balls to win the match. Kranti Gaud was brought into the attack in the 46th over, but Nadine de Klerk smashed her for 18 runs, including two towering sixes and a boundary, effectively turning the game in South Africa's favour. This eventually took the game away from Team India, who stared at the first defeat of their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign.

When South Africa needed 12 runs off as many balls to win the match, de Klerk hit two sixes off Amanjot Kaur to take the team past the finishing line, sealing a dramatic victory over the hosts. Kranti Gaud's ninth over of her spell ended up being costly as de Klerk capitalised on the loose deliveries, turning the match decisively in South Africa's favour.

Not the result India would have hoped for! South Africa clinch the thriller, courtesy of Nadine de Klerk's 84*(54) Next up #CWC25 #INDvAUS | SUN, 12th OCT, 2 PM Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/GNeUdwykMX

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

Following a crushing defeat at the hands of England, South Africa made a brilliant comeback with successive wins over New Zealand and Team India. India, on the other hand, will need to regroup quickly by addressing the middle-order collapse to make a comeback in the remaining matches of the tournament.

Team India will look to bounce back from the defeat when they take on the defending champions, Australia, on Sunday, September 12, at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.