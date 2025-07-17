Epson, The Shaquille O'neal Foundation And Staples Team Up To Equip Boys & Girls Clubs Of Southern Nevada Epson Ambassador Shaquille O'neal Surprises Local Youth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Epson, education and empowering the next generation have always been at the heart of what we do. Partnering with Shaq allows us to give back in meaningful ways – through technology, creativity and a lot of fun along the way," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, consumer sales and marketing, Epson America. "Seeing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada kids light up as they created their vision boards with images printed on our EcoTank printers reminds me that the future is bright."

A select number of 'Little Visionaries' presented their boards to O'Neal, sharing their hopes and dreams for a better future. From aspiring to get good grades and helping others to traveling abroad or becoming an engineer, fashion entrepreneur or professional athlete, their ambitions were full of promise. After the creative session wrapped up, the excitement continued as the group headed to Staples for the next part of the experience: a full-on back-to-school shopping spree.

"Partnering with Epson and supporting The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's Shaq-to-School program allowed us to provide a meaningful experience in our community," said Marshall Warkentin, President, Staples U.S. Retail. "Watching those kids race through the aisles, picking out the supplies and technology they need to succeed-it was a powerful reminder of why we do what we do."

O'Neal joined in the excitement as kids filled backpacks with various school supplies and participated in creative activities, all compliments of Staples. But, no one was more excited about this outpouring of kindness than the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens, and Shaquille O'Neal and his support have been a cornerstone in bringing that mission to life," said Andy Bischel, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. "The kids all love the message of excitement and hope that Shaq brings, and through his partnership with Epson and the generosity of Staples, our kids are ready for the upcoming school year and hopefully the next stages in life."

More About Epson EcoTank

Epson America, Inc. is the global leader in refillable Supertank technology and Epson EcoTank is the number-one selling Supertank† printer1 in America. EcoTank leverages proven PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology to provide everyday users with stellar print quality and reliability, ensuring a worry-free experience that lasts the life of the printer. EcoTank printers also offer uniquely keyed EcoFit® bottles that help prevent ink from drying out and come with enough ink to last up to three years.2 Each replacement ink bottle set is equivalent to about 80 individual ink cartridges3 ensuring zero cartridge waste. The recently announced full line of seventh generation EcoTank cartridge-free models with the EcoTank ET-3950 and ET-4950 Wireless All-in-One Color Supertank Printers are now available. For more information, please visit epson/ecotank-home-office-printers .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

About The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities In Schools, the Foundation simultaneously supports Shaquille's other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners. For more information, visit shaqfoundation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada boasts 13 clubhouses throughout Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas. Our mission is to enable young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Focused on five main impact areas – Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, Workforce Development, the Arts and Good Character & Leadership – Clubhouses provide a safe, supportive place to go (both physically and mentally), life-changing opportunities, and the chance for youth to learn, grow, and become who they want to be. Serving nearly 1,500 youth each day between the ages of 4-18, Clubs operate Monday through Friday before and after school, with extended hours over school breaks such as spring break, winter break and over the summer.

About Staples

For nearly 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in workplace and classroom solutions, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers and students. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and convenient services, including print, travel, tech, shipping and recycling, all supported by a dedicated team of experts committed to making your day easier. With its Easy Rewards program , Staples also helps customers earn points every time they shop. Staples also offers fast, reliable delivery options, with next-day service available to over 98% of the U.S. on qualifying orders. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples® store , download the Staples app , explore Staples or follow @Staples on social media.

1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US & Canada Combined, Inkjet SF and MF Printers Combined, Refillable Tank Included, Total Unit Sales, 12 Months Ending July 2024. †Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages for the ET-2980 and 150 pages for the ET-3950 and ET-4950.

3 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of March 2025.

EPSON, EcoTank and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

