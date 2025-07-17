(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Interim Management Statement for the three months ended 31 May 2025 ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the“Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2025. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement. Performance

Unaudited Audited 31-May 28-Feb 2025 2025 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 50.2 50.2 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as "C" Shares)* 81.15 81.15 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since "C" Share class launch) 131.35 131.35

*Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original "C" Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the "C" Share conversion. "C" Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 June 2025, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2025 of 1.5p per share. This dividend will be paid on 15 August 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 18 July 2025. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 48.7p pence and increase dividends paid to date to 82.65p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2025

Cost Valuation Venture capital investments £'000 £'000 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 4,546 12,170 Luxury Promise Limited 6,020 9,417 MPB Group Limited 1,194 7,959 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 2,886 6,762 Social Value Portal Ltd 2,660 6,655 Dash Brands Ltd 3,282 5,606 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 2,769 5,123 Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd 3,842 5,059 Utilis Israel Ltd (t/a Asterra) 2,144 4,860 Papier Ltd 4,703 4,703 Other venture capital investments 81,431 54,174 Total venture capital investments 115,477 122,488 Cash at bank and in hand 41,759 Other net current assets 169 Net assets 164,416

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2025

Investment additions

Cost Venture capital investments £'000 Limitless Travel Ltd 1,035 MOTH Drinks Ltd 164

Mojo Men Ltd 117 Total 1,316



Investment disposals

There were no disposals made in the quarter to 31 May 2025.

Investment activity from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement

In the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement, a follow on investment was made in Not Another Beer Co Ltd (t/a Lucky Saint) at a cost of £23,000.

Changes to share capital

Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each

As at 1 March 2025 312,422,990 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2025 - Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2025 15,087,371 As at 31 May 2025 327,510,361

In the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement, 1,540,601 Ordinary Shares were issued on 2 July 2025 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024 and were allotted at an average price of 52.3p, based on the net asset value of 50.2p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 28 February 2025.

In the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement, 5,867,796 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2025 to 31 May 2025 or in the period from 1 June 2025 to the date of this announcement.

