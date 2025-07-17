403
Trump surprises NATO nations with Ukraine plan
(MENAFN) Several NATO countries were caught off guard when US President Donald Trump announced a new initiative requiring European NATO members to fund arms deliveries to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing European officials.
During a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump declared that the US would manufacture weapons for Ukraine but would not pay for them, shifting the financial burden to European allies. He described the plan as a business opportunity for the US defense industry.
Rutte named six countries—Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Canada—as participants, but diplomats from two of those nations told Reuters they only learned about their involvement when the plan was publicly announced. One European ambassador noted that few had been briefed on the details beforehand, and even within the US administration, the logistics were still being worked out.
Several countries have already declined to join the scheme. Reports from Politico and La Stampa revealed that France and Italy will not provide financial support. Hungary and the Czech Republic also opted out, with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stating that his country is prioritizing other ways to assist Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the plan but insisted that the US should also “share the burden,” emphasizing that if Europeans finance the weapons, it should count as European aid.
Since taking office, Trump has pressed NATO members to increase defense spending and warned that the US might reconsider defending allies who do not meet their commitments.
Meanwhile, Russia has condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing they only escalate violence and undermine diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. The Kremlin maintains that foreign military aid fuels the war rather than promotes peace.
