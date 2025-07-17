Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump surprises NATO nations with Ukraine plan

Trump surprises NATO nations with Ukraine plan


2025-07-17 03:47:13
(MENAFN) Several NATO countries were caught off guard when US President Donald Trump announced a new initiative requiring European NATO members to fund arms deliveries to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing European officials.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump declared that the US would manufacture weapons for Ukraine but would not pay for them, shifting the financial burden to European allies. He described the plan as a business opportunity for the US defense industry.

Rutte named six countries—Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Canada—as participants, but diplomats from two of those nations told Reuters they only learned about their involvement when the plan was publicly announced. One European ambassador noted that few had been briefed on the details beforehand, and even within the US administration, the logistics were still being worked out.

Several countries have already declined to join the scheme. Reports from Politico and La Stampa revealed that France and Italy will not provide financial support. Hungary and the Czech Republic also opted out, with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stating that his country is prioritizing other ways to assist Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the plan but insisted that the US should also “share the burden,” emphasizing that if Europeans finance the weapons, it should count as European aid.

Since taking office, Trump has pressed NATO members to increase defense spending and warned that the US might reconsider defending allies who do not meet their commitments.

Meanwhile, Russia has condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing they only escalate violence and undermine diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. The Kremlin maintains that foreign military aid fuels the war rather than promotes peace.

MENAFN17072025000045015687ID1109812383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search