Karnataka Rains: Yellow Alert For 7 Days As Monsoon Intensifies Bridge Washed Away In Yadgir

Bengaluru: Coastal and Malnad districts of Karnataka are expected to receive widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 7 days, while interior districts are likely to see light to moderate showers. Heavy rain is forecast in coastal regions today, prompting the closure of schools and pre-university colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Rainfall Forecast and Alerts Issued

Today, coastal and adjoining Malnad districts are likely to experience widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated areas seeing very heavy showers. Interior districts are expected to receive scattered light to moderate rainfall, with heavy rain possible in some locations.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Precautionary Measures by District Disaster Management



Parents are advised to keep children away from low-lying areas, lakes, riversides, and seashores.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

District and taluk-level officials must stay at their headquarters and manage disaster relief operations.

Nodal officers should remain vigilant, promptly respond to public complaints, and maintain contact with the control room.

Tourists and the general public are advised not to visit riversides and beaches.

Care centres should be opened in each taluk by concerned departments. For any emergencies, citizens can contact the toll-free number 1077 or 0824-2442590, available 24/7.

Child Dies, 6 Injured in Koppal House Wall Collapse

In Koppal district, a house wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Hebbal village, Gangavathi taluk, leading to the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child named Prashanti. Six others were injured, including her mother Hanumanthi (28), and family members Duragamma (65), Bhimamma (19), Husenappa (46), and Fakirappa.

The injured have been admitted to Gangavathi Taluk Hospital. Tahsildar U. Nagaraj and Gangavathi rural police visited the accident site.

Temporary Bridge Washed Away in Yadgir, Connectivity Disrupted

Heavy rains last night in Yadgir caused streams to overflow, washing away a temporary bridge near Kalladevanahalli village in Surapura taluk, disrupting connectivity to nearby areas.

The bridge connected Kalladevanahalli to Hunsagi and Surapura and had been built for interim use during the construction of a permanent structure. With the bridge swept away, locals and students now face a 5 km detour via Vajjal to reach schools and colleges.

Residents have urged the authorities to build a higher temporary bridge and speed up construction of the permanent one. Vehicular traffic remains suspended on the route, and alternative paths are being used. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely.