Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Condemns Drone Attacks On Iraq's Kurdistan Oil Fields


2025-07-17 02:06:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 17 (KUNA) -- The United States strongly condemns the drone attacks that targeted oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region since July 14.
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Brousse said in a press statement, "these attacks endanger Iraq's stability and its economic future."
She added, "It is the responsibility of the Iraqi government to protect its territory and all of its citizens," warning that such strikes target international companies working with Iraq to invest in its future.
She reaffirmed, "The US remains committed to our partners across Iraq who are working to build a stable, federal, and sovereign state."
Earlier today, authorities in Iraq's Kurdistan region reported a second drone attack in 12 hours on an oil field in Dohuk, causing material damage but no casualties. (end)
aam


MENAFN17072025000071011013ID1109812067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search