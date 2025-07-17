403
US Condemns Drone Attacks On Iraq's Kurdistan Oil Fields
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 17 (KUNA) -- The United States strongly condemns the drone attacks that targeted oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region since July 14.
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Brousse said in a press statement, "these attacks endanger Iraq's stability and its economic future."
She added, "It is the responsibility of the Iraqi government to protect its territory and all of its citizens," warning that such strikes target international companies working with Iraq to invest in its future.
She reaffirmed, "The US remains committed to our partners across Iraq who are working to build a stable, federal, and sovereign state."
Earlier today, authorities in Iraq's Kurdistan region reported a second drone attack in 12 hours on an oil field in Dohuk, causing material damage but no casualties. (end)
