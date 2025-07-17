Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Condemns Israeli Escalation In Syria, Welcomes Suwayda Ceasefire

2025-07-17 01:55:35
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE has condemned the Israeli escalation in Syria and welcomed the ceasefire announcement in Suwayda , while affirming support for Syria's stability and territorial unity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the importance of de-escalation and the protection of civilians , while expressing its support for efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

The UAE also strongly condemned the dangerous escalation in southern Syria and vehemently denounced the Israeli airstrikes on the region, affirming its complete rejection of violations of Syria's sovereignty and threats to its security and stability.

The authority reiterated in its statement the UAE's steadfast position in supporting Syria's stability and sovereignty over its entire territory, standing by Syrians, and supporting all endeavors aimed at achieving their aspirations for security, peace, a dignified life, peaceful coexistence, and development.

MENAFN17072025000049011007ID1109811945

