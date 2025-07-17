Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike The Outskirts Of Shostka Territorial Community In Sumy Region With Missiles

Russians Strike The Outskirts Of Shostka Territorial Community In Sumy Region With Missiles


2025-07-17 12:08:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attack took place at around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday. It has been established that private houses and a car were damaged.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

Read also: Prime Minister and Kellogg discussed defense cooperation and sanctions policy

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of July 16, Russian aircraft struck Dobropillia in the Donetsk Region, hitting the area where the Aurora Store is located. Two people are confirmed dead and 27 wounde .

Illustrative photo

MENAFN17072025000193011044ID1109811762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search