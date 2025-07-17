Russians Strike The Outskirts Of Shostka Territorial Community In Sumy Region With Missiles
The enemy attack took place at around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday. It has been established that private houses and a car were damaged.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.Read also: Prime Minister and Kellogg discussed defense cooperation and sanctions policy
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of July 16, Russian aircraft struck Dobropillia in the Donetsk Region, hitting the area where the Aurora Store is located. Two people are confirmed dead and 27 wounde .
Illustrative photo
