Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market To Reach USD 2.67 Billion By 2030 Mordor Intelligence

"Gluten-Free Ready Meals Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Gluten‐Free Ready Meals Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Gluten‐Free Ready Meals Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period.

The gluten-free ready meals market is gaining strong traction worldwide as consumer preferences shift toward convenient and health-conscious eating. Originally tailored for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, these products have now found a broader audience among wellness-focused consumers. Market growth is being driven by rising awareness of gluten-related disorders, increasing adoption of clean-label food products, and the growing demand for time-saving meal solutions.

Key Market Trends

Rising awareness of gluten-related health issues : Increasing diagnoses of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity are expanding the customer base. Many consumers now adopt gluten-free diets even without medical conditions

Clean-label and health-focused claims gaining traction : Consumers favor gluten-free options that are also preservative‐free, low‐sodium, high‐protein, and made with real or natural ingredients.

Growth across food channels and markets : While North America remains the largest market, Asia‐Pacific is growing rapidly driven by rising middle-class health awareness and expanding retail reach.

Premium positioning with gourmet formulations : Gluten‐free ready meals are increasingly positioned as premium products, featuring chef-inspired recipes and higher-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Price remains a barrier, but demand persists : Specialized ingredients and gluten-free processing increase costs, keeping prices elevated but consumer willingness to pay persist

Market Segmentation

The gluten‐free ready meals market is diversified along several dimensions:

By Meal Type

Frozen Meals – Single-serve frozen dishes favored for their convenience and long shelf life.

Chilled/Ready‐to‐Eat – Fresh, refrigerated options ideal for immediate consumption without reheating.

By Category

Non‐Vegetarian- This strong presence is driven by consumers seeking high-protein, meat-inclusive meals that cater to both taste and convenience. These products benefit from familiarity and are especially popular in regions with established meat-eating habits.

Vegetarian- This growth reflects increasing interest in plant-based diets, clean-label products, and vegetarian alternatives fueled by health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets – With extensive shelf space catering to mainstream shoppers.

Convenience Stores – Offering grab-and-go solutions in urban settings.

Online Retail – Fastest-growing segment, driven by consumer demand for doorstep delivery.

By Region

North America – Leading market with the highest revenue share.

Europe – Home to mature economies and rising gluten-free awareness.

Asia‐Pacific – Fastest growth due to increasing disposable incomes and health consciousness.

Other Regions – Growing presence in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Nestlé SA uses its global infrastructure to introduce gluten-free ready meals across varied formats and regions, investing in research to improve taste and preservation methods.

Conagra Brands blends large-scale production with niche differentiation, offering gluten-free frozen meals with elevated flavor profiles.

Amy's Kitchen continues to lead in the health-focused sector, popular for its clean-label, plant-based, ready-to-eat meal options

Unilever PLC and Kerry Group PLC have leveraged their food formulation R&D to support innovation in gluten-free sauces and meal kits.

Nomad Foods Ltd. stands among the leading global players in the gluten‐free ready meals segment, recognized for its significant footprint in the frozen foods space

Conclusion

The global gluten‐free ready meals market is on a steady upward trajectory. In 2025, it was valued at approximately USD 2.03 billion, with expectations to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2030, marking a solid 5.59 % CAGR over the forecast period .This growth is supported by increasing medical diagnoses of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, along with a broader consumer shift toward gluten-free and health-oriented diets.

Looking ahead, continued advancements in preservation technologies, expanding distribution via online channels, and growing consumer health consciousness suggest that the market will maintain its upward momentum. Industry players that can offer competitively priced, high-quality gluten-free meals with clean labels and extended shelf life are likely to thrive.

