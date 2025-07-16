Postoperative Nausea And Vomiting Market Set For Robust Growth Through 2032, Driven By Rising Surgical Procedures And Novel Therapeutic Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)"Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032"The postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing surgical procedures, rising awareness of post-operative complications, and breakthrough therapies from key pharmaceutical players, including CARA, Camurus, Braeburn Therapeutics, Midatech, Acacia Pharma, Merck, Galena Pharma, and others. Only a limited number of companies are actively working in the PONV market, creating substantial opportunities for market penetration and growth.

DelveInsight's "Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PONV treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The comprehensive 200-page report evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and PONV market forecasts through 2032, providing crucial insights for stakeholders in the perioperative care therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the PONV market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032), driven by an increasing surgical procedures, the development of newer, more effective antiemetic drugs and technologies like electronic stimulation devices, and a rising geriatric population.

PONV represents a common complication experienced by individuals after surgery or anesthesia administration, encompassing feelings of nausea and the urge to vomit, typically occurring within the first 24-48 hours post-surgery. The condition significantly impacts patients' well-being and can delay recovery, leading to prolonged hospital stays and increased healthcare costs.

The DelveInsight report provides comprehensive epidemiological insights covering the historical and current PONV patient pool with forecasted trends across all seven major countries from 2019 to 2032. According to the analysis, postoperative nausea and vomiting incidence is estimated to be between 20% and 30% of all surgical patients, but it can be as high as 80% in high-risk individuals. Furthermore, the PONV prevalence varies among the 7MM countries due to differences in surgical practices, anesthesia protocols, patient demographics, and lifestyle factors.

Risk factors include the effects of anesthesia, particularly volatile anesthetics, opioids, history of motion sickness or previous PONV, female gender, non-smoking status, certain types of surgery such as laparoscopic or gynecological procedures, and longer duration of anesthesia or surgery.

The current treatment landscape encompasses both pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches. Pharmacological interventions include antiemetics, neurokinin-1 receptor antagonists, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, corticosteroids, and dopamine antagonists, typically administered before, during, or after surgery to prevent or alleviate symptoms. Non-pharmacological approaches , such as acupuncture, acupressure, and specialized wristbands, are also utilized to complement medication-based treatments.

The PONV pipeline development activities show promising advancement, with the report providing insights into several therapeutic candidates. The market is shifting from reliance on older generic antiemetics to newer, more effective agents.

One recent clinical trial focused on comparing the effects of remimazolam and propofol on the incidence of PONV in patients undergoing oral and maxillofacial surgery. Another study investigated the effectiveness of ginger in preventing PONV and its impact on vital signs after eye surgery. Additionally, research is ongoing to evaluate the efficacy and safety of nabilone (Cesamet) , in addition to standard antiemetic treatment, for PONV prevention in high-risk patients undergoing elective ambulatory surgery. These ongoing trials contribute to a growing body of evidence, aiming to refine PONV management strategies by identifying effective interventions and optimizing their application based on patient and surgical risk factors.

Recent developments in the ventricular dysfunction treatment landscape indicate ongoing innovation in diagnostics and therapeutic approaches. Several studies published in 2025 demonstrate the increasing application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for more accurate PONV prediction . For instance, one study highlighted in May 2025 developed machine learning-based models with high AUC scores (0.872 for early PONV and 0.708 for delayed PONV), outperforming the Apfel score.

Research is also exploring the validation of severity scores like the Rhodes Index of Nausea, Vomiting, and Retching (RINVR) and developing simpler versions, such as the simplified PONV severity score (SPONVSS) , to better guide treatment based on the actual intensity of symptoms rather than just presence.

In October 2024, the FDA issued draft guidance for industry on developing drugs for PONV prevention , outlining recommendations for trial design, efficacy evaluation, and safety assessment. This guidance signifies a continued emphasis on rigorous drug development in this area.

Looking ahead, the PONV landscape is characterized by ongoing research efforts focused on improving prediction accuracy using AI/ML, developing and evaluating novel drug therapies, and integrating multimodal and patient-centered approaches to improve patient outcomes and experiences during the postoperative period. The market presents substantial opportunities for developing more effective, convenient, and affordable treatment options that can reduce post-operative complications and improve patient outcomes.

