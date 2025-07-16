Center For Aesthetics And Plastic Surgery Regencen Now Open In East Grand Rapids

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bringing Advanced Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine to the Heart of Gaslight Village

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The future of aging well has officially arrived in East Grand Rapids. The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery (CAPS) and RegenCen® are proud to announce the opening of their newest clinic, located at 2137 Wealthy St. SE, offering world-class aesthetic care and evidence-based anti-aging medicine in one convenient location.

Led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Ringler, CAPS has long been recognized for its natural results and refined, timeless approach to surgical and non-surgical enhancements. Now, in collaboration with Dr. Gustav Lo, founder of RegenCen, the East Grand Rapids clinic also offers advanced regenerative medicine services, including bioidentical hormone therapy, testosterone support, NAD+ infusions, and medical weight loss programs.

“We believe aging beautifully should also mean feeling your best,” said Dr. Ringler.“This new space allows us to combine aesthetic expertise with medical anti-aging therapies in a truly holistic way.”

The clinic celebrated its official opening during the Gaslight Village Sidewalk Social on May 21st, inviting the community to enjoy refreshments, exclusive treatment specials, and giveaways. The event marked the arrival of this innovative new offering to East Grand Rapids, building on CAPS' legacy of excellence and RegenCen's mission to help patients extend their healthspan and energy.

Patients can now schedule complimentary consultations to discover how personalized treatment plans can restore energy, revitalize appearance, and improve quality of life from the inside out.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit: stevenringlerm | regencen or call/text: (616) 328-8810.

About The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery | RegenCen

The Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery is dedicated to providing you excellent service, and to be a leader in the art and science of aesthetics and plastic surgery. By combining my more than 40 years of experience as a cosmetic and plastic surgeon with extraordinary personal service, it is Dr. Steven L. Ringler's goal for your experience to be truly exceptional. Dr. Ringler is a board-certified plastic surgeon recognized nationally and internationally for his achievements and educational leadership in cosmetic and plastic surgery. He and his entire team are dedicated to providing the best in plastic and cosmetic surgery in Grand Rapids and West Michigan.

RegenCen, founded by Courtney Lo, PA, and Gustav Lo, MD, is a regenerative medical center dedicated to helping patients feel their best with hormone optimization, BHRT, PRF therapy, vaginal rejuvenation, and medical weight loss. With a special emphasis on supporting women through perimenopause and menopause, RegenCen is redefining how we approach vitality, longevity, and age optimization - without chasing trends or compromising wellness.