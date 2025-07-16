Wall Street Rises As Major U.S. Stock Indices Post Gains WTI Crude Holds Steady

New York, July 16 (Petra) – U.S. stock markets closed higher on Wednesday, with all major indices posting gains, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices remained steady.The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 231 points to close at 44,254. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 52 points to reach 20,730.The broader S&P 500 index also rose, gaining 20 points to end the day at 6,263.Meanwhile, U.S. crude benchmark WTI settled at $66.69 per barrel.

