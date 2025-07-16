AWG Crypto Launches 1-Day XRP Mining Contract, XRP Short-Term Investment Users Surge 500%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AWG Crypto, the world's leading cloud mining company, today announced the launch of a 1-day XRP cloud mining contract, providing investors with flexible and efficient opportunities to increase the value of their XRP holdings. The product has received a warm response from the market.

London, UK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWG Crypto, the world's leading cloud mining company, today announced the launch of a 1-day XRP cloud mining contract, providing investors with flexible and efficient opportunities to increase the value of their XRP holdings. The product has received a warm response from the market.

AWG Crypto, the global leader in cloud mining, today announced the launch of a 1-day XRP cloud mining contract, providing investors with flexible and efficient opportunities to increase the value of their XRP holdings. The product has received a warm response from the market.

AWG Crypto, the global leader in cloud mining, today announced the launch of a 1-day XRP cloud mining contract, providing investors with a flexible and efficient opportunity to accumulate XRP. The product has received a warm response from the market. In just one week, the number of short-term XRP investors on the platform surged by 500%, reflecting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity cryptocurrency investment products.

1 - Day XRP Mining Contract is the latest short-term cryptocurrency mining product launched by AWG Crypto following the great success of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin cloud mining contracts. With ultra-low entry barriers, flexible terms and stable returns, this XRP-focused solution has quickly become the first choice for XRP holders and short-term investors.

In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, ease of use and sustainable profitability are crucial. AWG Crypto's cloud mining service is an attractive option for newbies looking for a reliable source of passive income.





What is AWG Crypto Cloud Mining?

AWG Crypto Cloud Mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining solution that supports a variety of digital assets including XRP. Users can earn income by leveraging AWG Crypto's powerful computing power without having to purchase mining hardware or perform technical maintenance. AWG Crypto has a powerful mining farm that allows users to receive real-time mining rewards while continuously solving complex blockchain problems.

Key Benefits of AWG Crypto Cloud Mining

No Hardware Required: There is no need to purchase expensive equipment - users mine using the platform's powerful resources.

Zero maintenance cost: Power, maintenance and operation are entirely the responsibility of AWG Crypto.

Green Energy Efficiency: All mining operations are powered by solar and wind energy - sustainable and cost-effective.

Newbie-friendly: No technical skills required. New users get an instant $12 sign-up bonus.

Stable daily income: Daily income, full return of principal upon contract expiration, ensuring fund security.

Flexible contract options: Investment plans range from $100 to $100,000, and contract durations range from 1 to 50 days.

Cloud Mining Contract Strategy: Based on Actual Results

With the launch of the 1-day XRP contract, AWG Crypto has opened its high-performance cloud mining infrastructure to the public - free access. Since its inception in 2018, the platform has expanded to 195 countries and regions, has more than 8.3 million active users, and has achieved outstanding results:

$10 Mining Contract - 1 Day Term - Earn $0.60 per day

$100 Mining Contract - 2 Day Term - Earn $3.5 per day

$500 Mining Contract - 5 Day Term - Earn $6.5 per day

$1,000 Mining Contract - 10 Day Term - Earn $13.8 per day

$5,000 Mining Contract - 30 Day Term - Earn $72.5 per day

These performance figures are not predictions, but real-life experiences of millions of users, thanks to AWG Crypto's AI-based profit optimization and results-focused mining model.

Click here to learn more about mining contracts.

How to get started with AWG Crypto cloud mining

Sign up now to receive a $12 welcome bonus, plus a $0.60 daily login bonus.Choose a mining plan that fits your budget and financial goals. AWG Crypto offers solutions for both beginners and advanced investors.Once your contract is activated, AWG Crypto's intelligent platform will do the rest - ensuring seamless, efficient mining operations to maximize your earnings.

About AWG Crypto

AWG Crypto is committed to establishing long-term, trustful partnerships with global users with the vision of "convenient and efficient cloud services and intelligent operation and maintenance management". Relying on a strong technical background and stable mining infrastructure, we continue to promote the innovative development of digital currency cloud mining. We strive to break the limitations of geography and technology to make cryptocurrency mining smarter, simpler and more inclusive. Our goal is to provide global users with a safe, reliable and long-term cloud mining platform so that everyone can easily participate in and share the fruits of the future digital economy.

Full details and how to participate:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Bertha Email: ...