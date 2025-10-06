UAE To Train 500 Emirati Tax Agents In 3 Years From January 2026

In a significant move to bolster the UAE's competitive business landscape, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced the 'Emirati Tax Agent' initiative set to begin from January 1 of next year.

The programme aims to train and certify 500 Emirati citizens as tax agents over the next three years, fostering a new generation of local experts in the vital tax sector.

The initiative is a direct outcome of the 'startup capital of the world' campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with a strategic partnership between the FTA and the New Economy Academy to empower the nation's workforce.

Khalid Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, expressed pride in the new initiative.

“We are proud to announce the Emirati Tax Agent initiative to build promising Emirati cadres in the tax field through integrated and specialised training programmes for citizens to obtain diplomas in VAT and Corporate Tax,” he stated.“This initiative will enhance reliance on Emirati competencies in this vital sector.”

Al Bustani emphasised the high demand for tax agents and the programme's ambition to attract a large number of citizens.“This is a new field with a need for national expertise. There will be qualifying programmes, interviews, and follow-ups to ensure they pass the qualification exam,” he added.

Programme details and objectives

Sara Al Habshi, Director of Tax Compliance and Enforcement at the FTA, outlined the programme's structure and goals.“The main goal of this programme is to empower approximately 500 Emirati tax agents over a period of three years,” she said.“The tax profession is new, having emerged with the issuance of tax laws in 2017 and 2018, and this field is still eager for expertise.”

The programme encompasses five key operational objectives designed to create well-rounded tax professionals.

Participants will gain comprehensive knowledge of VAT and Corporate Tax laws and legislation in the UAE, while qualifying to become certified tax agents registered with the FTA.

The training includes essential marketing skills for promoting tax agency services, alongside developing analytical and practical capabilities to provide high-standard tax consultations.

The programme culminates in official registration, licensing, and recognition as certified tax agents. It offers two specialised diplomas designed to meet the diverse needs of the tax sector. These are as follows:

VAT Diploma

A comprehensive six-day training programme covering the legal and regulatory framework for value-added tax, registration procedures, tax return preparation, handling accounting records and tax obligations, and professional case studies.

Corporate tax diploma

An intensive eleven-day programme that delves into the legal and regulatory framework for corporate tax and business operations, registration, and tax return preparation procedures, calculating accounting profit and determining tax obligations, and real-world case studies with practical applications.

Admission requirements

1. Academic Qualification: Bachelor's or master's degree in taxation, accounting, or law from a recognised educational institution, or a recognised certificate from one of the international associations specialised in taxation if the Bachelor's degree is in another specialisation.

2. Recent professional experience of no less than three years in taxation, accounting, or law.

It is important that the last three years of experience be tax-related experience, or that the financial experience of the person applying for this programme should be within the framework of financial accounting and law. The academic qualification is the first option.

There is also another option in case the specialisation studied during the university is not one of these three options - the person may have a professional tax certificate that is recognised.

In this case, it is also ensured that there are three years of experience in the tax field from the last five years of professional experience.

As for the third scenario, where:

a) The person did not have any specialisation during the university period;

b) The person did not have any specialisation in accounting and financial law during the Bachelor's and Master's periods;

c) The person does not have professional certificates in the tax field but had other certificates recognised in the UAE;

In these cases, the requirement would be having five years of experience in the field without connection to the tax field - from the last five years of professional experience.

Al Habshi outlined alternative pathways for candidates with different academic backgrounds but relevant professional certifications and experience.“The field is open, but experience is required to ensure the provision of accurate consultations,” she added.