PBK Miner Launches 2-Day XRP Mining Contract, XRP Short-Term Investment Users Surge 380%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom , July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leader in the cloud mining industry, PBK Miner, Launches a new 2-day XRP cloud mining contract. This new contract provides the investors with a felexible and efficient opportunity to gain XRP. The product has received a warm response from the market. In just one week, the number of XRP short-term investors on the platform surged by 380%, reflecting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity cryptocurrency investment products.2-Day XRP Mining Contract is the latest short-term cryptocurrency mining product launched by PBKMiner following the great success of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin cloud mining contracts.With ultra-low entry barriers, stable returns and flexible terms, this new XRP-focused solution has quickly become the first choice for the XRP holders and short-term investors.





In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, the most crucial points are sustainable profits and the ease of use. The cloud mining services of PBK Miner are an attractive option for the people who are new to the crypto worls and are looking for a stable passive income.

What is PBKMiner cloud mining?

PBK Miner's cloud mining is a remote solution to mine cryptocurrencies, it supports a variety of digital assets including the XRP. By utilizing the powerful computing power of PBK Miner, users can earn substantial income without upfront cost of complex hardware and strong technical knowledge. The cloud mining farm of PBK miner is so powerful in solving complex blockchain problems that the users can earn real time mining rewards effortlessly.

The main advantages of PBKMiner cloud mining

No Mining Hardware Needed: No need to buy expensive mining hardware, Users utilize the powerful mining equipment of PBK Miner.

No Maintenance Cost: All the maintenance cost like operations, repair and power are the responsibility of PBK Miner.

Environment Friendly: All the mining farms of PBK Miner use the power generated by Solar and wind resources, hence environment friendly and cost effective.

Non-experience Friendly: The mining system of PBK is too simple that no technical knowledge is needed to start the mining, even with zero prior experience. New users can immediately receive a $10 bonus upon registration.

Daily stable income: Daily income, full return of principal at contract expiration, guaranteeing the safety of funds.

Flexible contract options: Investment plans range from $100 to $100,000, and contract terms range from 1 day to 50 days.





Cloud Mining Contract Strategy: Based on Actual Results

With the launch of 2-day XRP contracts, PBKMiner has opened its high-performance cloud mining infrastructure to the public - with free access. Since its inception in 2019, the platform has expanded to 183+

countries and regions, with more than 8.5 million active users, and has achieved outstanding results:

$10 mining contract - 1 day term - earns $0.60 per day;

$100 mining contract - 2 days term - earns $3.5 per day;

$500 mining contract - 5 days term - earns $6.50 per day;

$1,000 mining contract - 10 days term - earns $13.5 per day;

$5,000 mining contract - 30 days term - earns $77.5 per day.

These performance data are not predictions, but real experiences of millions of users, thanks to PBKMiner's AI-based profit optimization and result-centric mining model.



How to start using PBKMiner cloud mining

Register: Register now to get a $10 welcome bonus plus a $0.60 daily login bonus.

Choose a contract: Choose a mining plan that fits your budget and financial goals. PBKMiner offers solutions for both beginners and advanced investors.

Start earning: Once your contract is activated, PBKMiner's intelligent platform will do the rest - ensuring seamless, efficient mining operations to maximize your earnings。



About PBKMiner



PBKMiner is committed to establishing long-term trust-based partnerships with global users with the vision of "convenient and efficient cloud services and intelligent operation and maintenance management". Relying on a strong technical background and stable mining infrastructure, we continue to promote the innovative development of digital currency cloud mining. We strive to break the limitations of geography and technology to make cryptocurrency mining smarter, simpler and more inclusive. Our goal is to provide global users with a safe, reliable and long-term cloud mining platform so that everyone can easily participate in and share the fruits of the future digital economy.

