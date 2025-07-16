Salman Khan Recollects Falling Off The Bike On His Way To His Farm To Meet His Father

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in 'Sikandar', has shared his memory of riding a bike to his farm when he thought his father was upset with him.

Salman attended the event for Indian Supercross Racing League on Wednesday, and recollected how he once rode his bike from his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai to their farm where his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan had gone to for some work.

Salman said,“I thought my father was upset with me one day and he went to the farm. This is a long time ago. And at that time I had a high fever. So I said, 'I have to go to the farm and apologize to him'. So I rode there. Now while I was riding, I was not wearing a helmet. And my cap was upside down. And my cap flew. And I said, 'This is not the way to ride at all'. And then I rode very slowly at 35, 40 kilometers an hour. And I reached the farm. I took a left turn and the bike skidded. And it went into the jungle. I tried to pick up the bike. I couldn't pick up the bike. Then my car came from behind. We all picked up the bike. Got the bike on the road again, and started riding again. Took a right turn and the bike skidded again”.

The actor said that there was a lot of gravel there, and he was injured after the bike skidded, as he said,“I went ahead. I went to see my father. He said, what are you doing here? I said, 'No, I just thought that you were upset with me'. He said, 'No, no, I was coming to the farm'. I said, okay. You came here. He said, what happened? I said, 'Nothing'”.

He further mentioned,“There was a lot of gravel and I got injured. He said, 'How many times?' I said, 'Twice'. He said, 'You don't know how to ride a bike?'. I said, why do you ride a bike? He said, give me my bike. So we got his Triumph 100, Tiger 100. And then he rode it. And then I took another bike. My father and I went for a long ride at night at the farm. So that was a really good experience that I had. It took a lot of time to heal. Thank God, no bones were broken”.

The actor also said that he loves riding his bikes, as he said,“I can't do this often right now, but I still do ride at the farm. These guys have helped me make a track. So I ride on the track. I don't do jump now, because I have to go for the shoots as well. If I fall a little bit, I won't be able to shoot for 3-4 months. Yeah, with the safety gear and all. I live in Bandra, and the highway that we have, the film studio that we go to, so there's this group of guys, lots of them, they ride bikes there for a little bit of money. And I myself have carried some 3-4 kids to the hospital. I think that racing on the road is not only unsafe for you, but for other people as well”.