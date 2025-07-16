403
Drone Attack Targets Oilfield In Iraq's Kurdistan Again
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, July 16 (KUNA) -- The directorate general of combating terror in Iraq's Kurdistan announced on Wednesday a drone attacked an oilfield for the second time in 12 hours.
The oilfield belonging to a US company in an area in Duhok Governorate was attacked by a drone, causing some material damage but no casualties, the directorate said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Kurdistan's ministry of natural resources said three oilfields in Duhok and Zakho were assaulted by drones, resulting in material damage and suspending output. (end)
