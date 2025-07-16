Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
INFOR Financial Inc. Opens The Market


2025-07-16 03:10:49
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Neil Selfe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Principal, INFOR Financial Inc. (INFOR) and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate their 10 year anniversary.


INFOR Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading independent investment banks, known for its deep expertise in mergers & acquisitions and capital markets advisory. The INFOR Principals have been directly involved in originating and executing over 3,000 transactions, representing more than $400 billion in total deal value. With a strong track record advising on complex and transformational transactions, INFOR provides tailored, strategic advice to corporations, institutional investors, and entrepreneurs. Since its founding, the firm has consistently ranked among Canada's top independent M&A advisors, as recognized by Bloomberg. INFOR combines senior-level attention with rigorous execution to deliver results across a wide range of industries and financial structures.

