Multiple Casualties Reported As Russians Drop Bomb On Dobropillia In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region - at an hour when people were returning from work. The strike hit the area near the 'Avrora' store. There are fatalities and many injured civilians," the statement reads.

Lubinets noted that rescuers, medics, and military doctors are working at the scene - the local hospital is unable to accommodate all the victims.

"This is yet another deliberate strike on civilians. Russia is a terrorist state waging war against peaceful Ukrainians and destroying lives even far from the front line," the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized, stressing that the world must finally recognize that terrorism will not stop on its own. Concrete decisions, increased pressure, and action are needed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, last night Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region with six Geran drones, damaging residential buildings, private business facilities, and a kindergarten.