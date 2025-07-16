Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Multiple Casualties Reported As Russians Drop Bomb On Dobropillia In Donetsk Region

Multiple Casualties Reported As Russians Drop Bomb On Dobropillia In Donetsk Region


2025-07-16 03:09:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on the center of Dobropillia, Donetsk region - at an hour when people were returning from work. The strike hit the area near the 'Avrora' store. There are fatalities and many injured civilians," the statement reads.

Lubinets noted that rescuers, medics, and military doctors are working at the scene - the local hospital is unable to accommodate all the victims.

"This is yet another deliberate strike on civilians. Russia is a terrorist state waging war against peaceful Ukrainians and destroying lives even far from the front line," the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized, stressing that the world must finally recognize that terrorism will not stop on its own. Concrete decisions, increased pressure, and action are needed.

Read also: Russian forces attack ambulance in Kharkiv region, injuring medical workers

As previously reported by Ukrinform, last night Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region with six Geran drones, damaging residential buildings, private business facilities, and a kindergarten.

MENAFN16072025000193011044ID1109810439

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search