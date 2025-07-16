Samurai Wisdom For Modern Life: Lori Tsugawa Whaley Re-Releases Let The Samurai Be Your Guide: Seven Bushido Pathways To Personal Success At Accessible New Price

MENAFN - GetNews)



“The world is waiting for you to unveil your gifts and talents. What are you waiting for?” ~ Lori Tsugawa WhaleyDiscover Let the Samurai Be Your Guide by Lori Tsugawa Whaley, a Japanese American author and descendant of Samurai lineage. This personal development guide explores the Seven Virtues of Bushido, Courage, Integrity, Benevolence, Respect, Honesty, Honor, and Loyalty, offering Samurai wisdom for ethical leadership, personal growth, and emotional resilience. A powerful journey into modern Bushido and the legacy of the Samurai.







Seattle, WA - Japanese American female author, keynote speaker, two time TEDx Speaker, and Samurai Strategist, Lori Tsugawa Whaley invites readers to rediscover the ancient code of the Samurai through her powerful book, Let the Samurai Be Your Guide: Seven Bushido Pathways to Personal Success, published by Tuttle Publishing, now available at a new price of $8.99 , making the timeless lessons of Bushido more accessible to readers worldwide. Featured among self - help books, leveraging inspirationfrom Japanese culture showcases the importance of the legacyof the Samurai through this personaldevelopment guide that embraces the power of modernBushido in defining how we can all become more empowered leaders.

Drawing on her heritage as a third-generation Japanese American and a descendant of the Samurai warrior, Whaley reveals how the seven virtues of Bushido , Courage, Integrity, Benevolence, Respect, Honesty, Honor, and Loyalty , can help anyone lead with purpose, strength, and compassion in today's fast-paced and often disconnected world.

Rather than focus on combat or conquest, this unique guide reframes the Samurai legacy as one of ethical leadership, emotional resilience, and personal growth . Whaley brings Bushido to life through powerful stories of modern-day role models like Senator Daniel Inouye , Chiune Sugihara , and Michi Nishiura Weglyn , figures who embodied Samurai virtues while facing tremendous challenges with grace and honor. So many great lessons about leadership with integrity can be learned from the Japanese values taught by Samurai leadership. Among those are the book's tribute to the Japanese American nisei who had served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the 100th Infantry Battalion ( 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team ), the 522nd Artillery Battalion, and the Military Intelligence Service during World War II which was the most decorated unit in U.S. military history for its size and length of service, with a staggering 18,000 medals of honor awarded of which more than 9,000 were Purple Hearts.

At a time when personal integrity and authentic leadership are more vital than ever, Let the Samurai Be Your Guide offers readers a culturally rich and deeply relevant roadmap to success, grounded not in status or power, but in values that endure. Successthrough integrity can be guided by the lessons of Bushido, showcased in“Let the Samurai Be Your Guide.”

“Honor may not win power, but it wins respect. And respect earns power.” ~ Bushido teaching

Celebrated for its inspirational blend of cultural storytelling and personal development, the book has been praised by leaders in both the Asian American community and the world of self-improvement. Anyone seeking bookson honor and courage will walk away deeply enriched.

“Bushido, the Samurai code of ethics, prepares each of us to see what is important in life. It's truly the foundation for being a great human being.” ~ Patsy Surh O'Connell, President of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Whether you're an entrepreneur, student, executive, or someone seeking greater alignment in life, Whaley's book provides the guidance to stand tall, lead with integrity, and embrace your inner warrior.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lori Tsugawa Whaley is a professional life coach, keynote speaker, two time TEDx Speaker, Samurai Strategist and author dedicated to inspiring others to lead with courage, purpose, and authenticity. A third-generation Japanese American and proud descendant of the Samurai warrior, Lori draws on her cultural heritage to help individuals from all walks of life unlock their leadership potential. She and her husband, John, live in a traditional Japanese-style home near Seattle, WA.

Learn more at .

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Let The Samurai Be Your Guide

Seven Bushido Pathways to Personal Success

By Lori Tsugawa Whaley

ISBN: 978-0-8048-5883-7 . $8.99 . hardcover . May 16, 2025 . 192 pages

