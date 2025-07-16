Oldcastle APG Upgrades From MK Saw To Custom Iq1550 With Iqstop-Force Technology From Iq Power Tools

MENAFN - GetNews) iQ Power Tools, a market leader in dry-cutting solutions for the construction industry, has delivered a custom-engineered iQ1550 to Oldcastle APG in Gilroy, California, replacing a 20+ year-old MK5000 saw with a cutting-edge, safety-forward machine.







This delivery marks the debut of iQStop-Force, iQ's patent-pending blade safety system-a powerful and reusable innovation capable of stopping a 50-pound blade spinning at 4,500 RPM in under one second.

“When Oldcastle APG came to us looking for a replacement that exceeded modern safety standards, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to introduce the iQStop-Force,” said Carlos Robledo, Head of Product Development at iQ Power Tools .“This is more than an upgrade-it's a new benchmark for jobsite safety.”

The iQStop-Force was developed by iQ Power Tools engineer Tobias Munguia, who led the innovation from concept to execution. This proprietary technology combines high-speed sensing with mechanical braking power to instantly stop the blade in the event of a hazard-offering a leap forward in operator protection on industrial jobsites.

Custom iQ1550 Features Include:

- iQStop-Force Technology – Patent-pending blade arrest system engineered for emergency stops

- No-Touch Blade Guard – Eliminates direct operator contact with the blade

- Overhand Push Handles – Designed for improved ergonomics and control

- Fast Build & Delivery – Customized, built, and delivered on a tight timeline

Oldcastle APG, a national leader in building materials, required more than a simple saw replacement-they needed a next-generation solution designed for high-demand use and safety compliance. iQ Power Tools delivered.

This milestone underscores iQ's ability to develop customized tool solutions for enterprise clients-where performance, safety, and innovation converge.

iQ Power Tools has been at the forefront of construction tool innovation for over 20 years, designing and manufacturing professional-grade power tools with integrated dust collection and dry-cutting technology. Founded by contractors for contractors, iQ is driven by a mission to improve safety, eliminate silica dust, and raise the standard for jobsite performance worldwide.

