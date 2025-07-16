Kuwait Amir Congratulates Doctors On Global Medical Achievement

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent congratulatory cables on Wednesday to Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, along with Dr. Saad Al-Dossari on the global medical accomplishment of performing nine remote robotic surgeries.
In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere congratulations for the specialized medical team, praising the "historic" achievement, which reflects the national medical cadres' capabilities and Kuwait's health system's ability to keep pace with latest developments in the field. (end)
