Palestinian Prime Minister Discusses Latest Developments, Redoubled Relief Efforts With New UN Coordinator
Ramallah: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa discussed Wednesday with Ramiz Alakbarov, the new UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest developments in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.
During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed enhancing coordination and redoubling relief efforts in the Gaza Strip once the aggression stops and the reconstruction process begins.
The Palestinian Prime Minister praised the pivotal role of all UN agencies, especially UNRWA, in partnership with the government, in providing relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the efforts being made in the West Bank.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in mid-June the appointment of Ramiz Alakbarov as Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories and Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, succeeding Muhannad Hadi.
