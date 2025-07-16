Pixalate's June 2025 Top Grossing Mobile And CTV Apps In North America: 'Pocketfm' Ranked No. 1 On The Google Play Store In The US 'Hulu' No. 1 On Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, & Apple TV In The US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, the app 'Vita Mahjong' in Canada generated an estimated $4M in open programmatic ad revenue on the Apple App Store; 'NOMADlife.tv' led on Roku with $100K in estimated open programmatic ad revenue in Canada

London, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the June 2025 North America Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United States (U.S. ) and Canada . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as Connected TV (CTV) apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and CTV apps. In addition to the reports for the U.S. and Canada , Pixalate has released Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps reports for China , Japan , Singapore , India , Australia , the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , Netherlands , Mexico , and Brazil .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in June 2025 - North America

U.S :



'Vita Mahjong ' led ($4M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Apple App Store, and 'PocketFM ' ($7M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) is No. 1 on the Google Play Store CTV: Hulu led on all four CTV platforms: 'Roku ' ($79M estimated open programmatic ad revenue), Apple TV ($37M), 'Amazon Fire TV ' ($44M estimated open programmatic revenue), and 'Samsung Smart TV ' ($26M estimated open programmatic ad revenue)



Canada



Mobile: 'Spotify Music & Podcasts ' ($157K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and 'Spotify Music & Podcasts ' was No. 1 on the Google Play Store ($713K) CTV: 'was No. 1 on Roku ($100K) in estimated open programmatic revenue, 'Food Network GO - Live ' led on Apple TV ($45K), 'Bloomberg' was No. 1 on Amazon Fire TV ($64K), and 'Samsung TV PLUS ' led on Samsung Smart TV ($18K)

In June 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 28 billion global open programmatic impressions from over 7 million Apple App Store and Google Play Store apps. For this research, Pixalate also examined over 4,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the June 2025 North America Top Grossing Mobile Apps Reports (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

