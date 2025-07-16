Quindío Launches New Romance Tourism Initiative To Position Colombia As A Global Destination For Sustainable Weddings

Colombia

QUINDIO, OUTSIDE THE US OR CANADA, COLOMBIA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- By Mel George , Destination Wedding SpecialistThe Colombian region of Quindío is making strategic moves to enter the global spotlight as a premier destination for sustainable and meaningful weddings. Through a new initiative led by the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals (IADWP ) and the Quindío Convention Bureau, the region is now promoting its offerings to international wedding planners and travel advisors seeking authentic, nature-immersed experiences.This initiative marks a significant milestone for the region, which has traditionally been known for its coffee production and natural beauty. Now, tourism and hospitality leaders are coming together to diversify the local economy and attract romance tourism through a sustainable lens.“Quindío offers a rare combination of landscape, culture, and intention,” says Mel George, IADWP's Indiana Chapter Head and Destination Wedding Specialist.“We're seeing increased demand from couples who want more than a glamorous wedding-they want connection, purpose, and an experience that aligns with their values.”The initiative includes strategic alliances with boutique hotels, eco-resorts, and local artisans. Venues such as Casa Malva and BioHabitat Hotel have begun tailoring their services for destination weddings, while local partners offer unique experiences such as premium coffee tastings at Café San Alberto, floral designs using native species, and zero-kilometer dining options that highlight regional biodiversity and sustainability.According to José Cimadevilla, Executive Director of the Quindío Convention Bureau, this effort is part of a broader vision to integrate tourism, sustainability, and cultural heritage into a compelling narrative for global audiences.“We're not trying to replicate what others have done. We want to offer something truly rooted in who we are as a region-and that resonates with today's couples.”As part of this campaign, IADWP and its global network are spotlighting Quindío through educational programs, visual storytelling, and familiarization trips for industry professionals. A recent collaboration with renowned destination wedding photographer Chris J. Evans captured the essence of the region, showcasing how natural beauty and intentional design can redefine the destination wedding experience.This initiative is expected to contribute to Colombia's growing presence in the global romance tourism market, aligning with international trends that prioritize eco-conscious travel, cultural immersion, and wellness.“This is a timely and important step forward,” adds George.“Quindío isn't just entering the destination wedding market-it's helping reshape it.”Epica MagazineProduction: Mel George – Mel George Weddings | IADWP USA – Indiana Chapter Head@MelgeorgeweddingsPhotography: Chris J. Evans – @chrisjevansphotoCreative Direction & Styling: Estefanía Hoyos Uribe – @petitcarnavalFlorals: Palmarum –Makeup Artist: Milena Ospina - @mileospinamakeupWedding Gowns: Innovias Colombia – @innoviasVenues: BioHabitat Hotel – @biohabitathotel Casa Malva – @casamalvavillasCafé San Alberto – Buenavista, Quindío – @cafe_san_albertoInstitutional Support: José Cimadevilla – Quindío Convention Bureau James Padilla Garcia - Alcaldía de ArmeniaJuan Miguel Galvis - Gobernación del Quindío

