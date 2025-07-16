Next-Gen Aesthetic Innovation Arrives At Javan Wellness With The Candela Matrix®

Candela Matrix® at Javan Wellness

Javan Wellness is excited to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix®, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice.

- Breana Hobbs, Master Aesthetician at Javan WellnessWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Javan Wellness is proud to introduce the Candela Matrix, a revolutionary RF microneedling system now available at all locations. This next-generation technology sets a new gold standard for non-surgical skin rejuvenation, offering dramatic improvements in skin texture, tone, and firmness - with minimal downtime.With the addition of Matrix, Javan Wellness continues its commitment to offering advanced, clinically proven treatments that deliver measurable, long-lasting results.What Is MatrixAt Javan Wellness, we are committed to offering cutting-edge treatments that deliver real, measurable results. That's why we've added the Matrixsystem by Candela, a next-generation RF microneedling platform engineered to correct, maintain, and restore skin health at every stage of aging.Powered by Dimensional RFTM technology, the Matrix system allows for precise treatment at up to three depths in a single insertion, creating exceptional outcomes in skin resurfacing, wrinkle reduction, and collagen stimulation. Real-time impedance monitoring and Depth IntelligenceTM technology ensure consistency, customization, and optimal energy delivery throughout every treatment.The Matrix Proapplicator features the thinnest microneedles on the market and delivers short-pulse RF energy to stimulate new collagen, smooth wrinkles, and refine overall texture. Its customizable depth and energy settings allow for tailored results based on individual skin needs.The Sublimeapplicator is a non-invasive solution that uses infrared and bipolar RF to heat the dermis, tighten collagen fibers, and visibly improve skin firmness, all without downtime.The SublativeTM RF applicator delivers bipolar RF energy through multi-electrode pins to resurface the skin and stimulate collagen, producing smoother, more even results without the need for needles.Matrixat Javan Wellness is designed for clients seeking high-performance, non-surgical solutions to address concerns like wrinkles, scarring, skin laxity, and uneven tone or texture. It delivers fast, consistent results with minimal recovery time, offering a refined and intelligent approach to skin rejuvenation."The Matrix Pro is by far my favorite radio frequency device on the market." Says Breana Hobbs, Master Aesthetician at Javan Wellness. "It's important to offer treatments that are safe for all skin colors but also deliver results. What sets Matrix apart is its advanced technology and precision. I love being able to customize settings and target three layers of the skin in a single pulse. It's incredibly effective as a stand-alone treatment, but I also love stacking it with other modalities to amplify results."Experience the MatrixDifferenceDiscover the power of innovation at Javan Wellness with the all-new Matrixsystem. Whether you're looking to improve skin texture, smooth fine lines, or take a proactive approach to aging, our expert team is here to help you achieve real, visible results.To learn more or schedule your personalized consultation, visit or call 202-868-5993.About Javan WellnessAt Javan Wellness, beauty is viewed as timeless, an expression of well-being that evolves with us rather than against us. Guided by the belief that true beauty requires no reinvention, only enhancement, the Javan team helps clients rediscover and refine what already exists. Their mission is rooted in honoring every individual's unique vision of beauty while delivering transformative results through advanced aesthetics and integrative wellness care.More than a medspa, Javan is a lifestyle destination where luxury, innovation, and personalization come together. The practice offers a full suite of state-of-the-art services including RF microneedling, BBL and Moxi, Morpheus8, dermal fillers, laser skin rejuvenation, hormone replacement therapy, IV hydration, medical weight loss, and more. All treatments are delivered in a serene and welcoming environment.Whether you seek to rejuvenate your appearance, restore energy, refine body contours, or boost confidence from within, Javan's expert team is committed to providing tailored care supported by clinical excellence. With a deep understanding of beauty's multidimensional nature, they strive to support clients of all backgrounds, ages, and lifestyles in living fully, confidently, and forever young.

