ITRS Recognized In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Observability Platforms For The First Time

ITRS , a pioneer in real-time monitoring and observability for mission-critical industries, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Observability Platforms.

ITRS's transformation into a unified observability platform, purpose-built for demanding and regulated IT environments, is the outcome of sustained investment in product innovation. By consolidating Geneos (application performance), Opsview (infrastructure monitoring), and Uptrends (digital experience monitoring) into a single, powerful platform, ITRS Analytics , the company delivers observability at the speed of the markets.

“Our ambition is to redefine observability for industries where downtime isn't an option,” said Ryan Terpstra, CEO at ITRS.“ITRS Analytics empowers organizations to move beyond IT monitoring to holistic observability, ensuring the systems that power the modern digital economy are always on.”

Built for Real-Time Resilience

ITRS Analytics offers the ability to ingest and enrich telemetry beyond infrastructure data – including sustainability metrics, business KPIs, and financial transaction telemetry – making it uniquely suited to financial services and other high-stakes use cases.

“The launch of ITRS Analytics marks a transformational shift forward allowing us to deliver innovation at pace for the largest and most complex enterprises in the world,” added Ryan Terpstra.“It is the foundation on which we are now bringing together agentic AI, automation, and predictive capabilities all designed to help our clients achieve their IT resilience and business objectives.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, by Gregg Siegfried, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, Andre Bridges, Martin Caren, July 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ITRS

ITRS provides real-time monitoring, analytics, and observability solutions that help financial institutions and enterprises ensure operational resilience, performance, and compliance. Trusted by leading banks, exchanges, and payment providers, ITRS enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact customers or markets. Learn more at .

