Minister Giriraj Singh Explores Japanese Investment Potential In Textiles Sector During Tokyo Visit
The Minister's first official engagement took place at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, where he participated in a comprehensive briefing session chaired by Ambassador Sibi George.
The discussion centred on current India-Japan relations and identified potential opportunities for collaboration within the textile sector.
Singh subsequently held a strategic meeting with Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., one of the world's largest apparel retail companies.
The talks focused on potential expansion of Fast Retailing's sourcing, manufacturing, and retail operations in India.
The Minister also engaged with the leadership team of Stylem Co. Ltd, a prominent textile trading and original equipment manufacturer.
During the meeting, Singh extended an invitation for the company to increase its involvement with India through PM MITRA Parks and other government initiatives designed to boost textile sector investment.
In a significant development, Singh met with Directors of Daiso Industries, who announced plans to establish 200 stores and begin manufacturing cotton products in India.
The Minister encouraged the company to take advantage of India's existing textile infrastructure and available government incentives.
The day concluded with Singh chairing an interactive roundtable discussion with chief executives of major Japanese textile and apparel companies.
The session aimed to encourage investments in technical textiles, fiber production, and textile machinery sectors.
Ambassador Sibi George delivered opening remarks, while Additional Secretary of Textiles Rohit Kansal presented an overview of key government policies and emerging opportunities in the Indian textile sector.
