One Prastha Realty LLP Launches Luxury Villa Community In Sector 87, Sonipat - Redefining Heritage-Inspired Living
One Prastha Sector 87 Sonipat
Developed under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna, One Prastha's new project offers spacious 4,000 sq. ft. villas and registry-ready freehold plots ranging from 120 to 175 sq. yards. This gated community is thoughtfully designed with 24x7 CCTV surveillance, pollution-free surroundings, Vastu-compliant layouts, and wider 12-meter roads, ensuring both security and comfort.
The township also features smart infrastructure, including underground water storage, LED street lighting, and reliable power backup, along with an upcoming commercial complex to enhance everyday convenience. Recognising Sonipat's emerging potential as a rising real estate destination, One Prastha is committed to building long-term, meaningful communities that seamlessly blend modern comforts with ancient Indian sensibilities.
"We believe Sonipat is poised for a real estate transformation, driven by its strategic proximity to Delhi, upcoming infrastructure developments, and increasing residential demand. With this project, we've aimed to create more than just homes. We have crafted a lifestyle that is deeply rooted in Indian values and thoughtfully built for the future,” said Somesh Mittal, Co-founder, One Prastha Realty LLP .
Aditya Goel, Co‐founder, One Prastha Realty LLP said, '"Our belief at One Prastha is that a true home must inspire a deep sense of belonging. Our Sonipat development embodies that vision, uniting thoughtful design, Vastu principles, and community‐centric living in perfect harmony.”
As part of its long-term vision, One Prastha is also developing a 65-acre integrated township in Sonipat, while actively exploring future ventures across farmhouse communities, industrial parks, and high-rise residential formats. Backed by a strong track record of early project delivery, competitive pricing, and a multi-generational planning approach, the brand is rapidly emerging as a trusted force redefining real estate in North India.
About One Prastha
One Prastha Realty LLP, founded in 2023, draws inspiration from the ancient Indian concept of Prasthas - historic settlements rooted in community living. The company aims to recreate these timeless values through modern, meticulously planned ecosystems across residential, commercial, industrial, and farmhouse segments. After successfully delivering its first 8.5-acre boutique project ahead of schedule, One Prastha is now developing a 65-acre integrated township in Sonipat and expanding into farmhouse communities, industrial parks, and high-rise residential formats.
