Odisha Cabinet Approves 13 Key Proposals From Different Departments

Bhubaneswar, July 16 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved several key proposals, which include the approval of the flagship 'SAMRUDHA SAHAR' scheme aimed at promoting planned urbanisation in the state.

As many as 13 proposals presented by 11 different departments were approved by the state cabinet during a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

As per an official statement issued on Wednesday, the cabinet gave its nod to the SAMRUDHA SAHAR scheme, touted as a landmark initiative by the state government, designed to promote planned urbanisation and ensure a balanced regional development across the state.

“As part of the Vikshit Odisha 2036 Vision, this scheme is designed to transform cities into dynamic growth hubs and engines of economic progress,” reads the order.

This flagship scheme of the Housing and Urban Development department comprises two key components-Town Planning Scheme and Cities as Growth Hubs, as per the statement.

The state government intends to consolidate and reorganise land in peri-urban areas to facilitate planned urban development through the Town Planning scheme.

“It will facilitate the provision of essential urban infrastructure such as roads, water supply, sewerage systems, and solid waste management. With an allocation of Rs. 4,114 crores, this initiative is expected to significantly enhance land and asset management while promoting sustainable development,” informed the state government.

Similarly, the state government aims to spend Rs 765.30 crores under the Samrudha Sahar scheme to make the cities in Odisha centres of economic transformation. It will support the development of integrated economic clusters, industrial townships, and high-potential urban corridors.

Focus will be on enhancing regional mobility, empowering urban planning bodies, and aligning with central and state schemes through statutory enforcement of Master Plans and CDPs.

With a total outlay of Rs. 4,879.30 crores, the "SAMRUDHA SAHAR" initiative marks a significant step toward realising Odisha's goal of becoming a developed state by 2036.

In a major push to position Odisha as a frontrunner in the semiconductor and electronics sector, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Second Amendment to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy-2023.

The revised policy introduces a comprehensive package of incentives and reformed provisions to enhance the viability, competitiveness, and sustainability of semiconductor projects in the state, particularly crucial for a sector known for its capital-intensive and high-tech nature.

The Odisha Semiconductor Policy has already garnered significant investor interest with approved proposals from leading players like RIR Power Electronics Ltd, SiCSem Pvt. Ltd., and Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The state government continues to receive encouraging responses aligned with the objectives of the India Semiconductor Mission.

The Second Amendment comes as a proactive step, incorporating 16 major policy changes driven by stakeholder feedback, national policy trends, and emerging investor requirements.

The state cabinet approved the promulgation of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to enhance the jurisdiction of the Chancellor regarding the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors of Public Universities under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.

Several other proposals of different departments, including the Energy, Home, Finance, etc, have been approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.